Lamb sausage wins best wurst in the Great New Zealand Sausage Competition

Meat lovers looking to season their summer barbecues with the perfect sausage have many to choose from as the results of the Great New Zealand Sausage Competition roll in.

Sam’s Butchery in Silverdale snagged the top prize with “lamb-delight”, while entries from Northland to Otago also took home a raft of medals.

Winner Sam Nadason never expected to be crowned Supreme Winner. Sitting in the award ceremony, he was about to go home early: “It was past my bedtime!”

When he heard his lamb snarler won he was “very excited”.

In a gruelling week of grilling, almost 650 sausages were put to the test from 116 makers and tasted by 17 judges.

The secret sauce to a winning sausage is “taking the time to get the basics right”, Nadason said. The sausage is mixed by hand to get an even texture.

And it doesn’t hurt to have a luck charm.

“My grandson was born last week too, and I think he’s brought me good luck,” Nadason said.

The high-steaks competition isn’t for just for sausages.

Included in the line-up was a mince category for burger patties and meatballs. The judges decided on each entry based on its technical composition, aroma, appearance, texture and most importantly – the taste.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Sam’s Butchery in Silverdale has been announced as the Supreme Winner in the 2023 Great New Zealand Sausage Competition.

Judge Kathy Paterson said making a single meat sausage – such as Nadason’s winner lamb snarler – isn’t as simple as it sounds.

“This was an incredibly well-made sausage with a good balance of meat and fat,” she said. “The flavour of the lamb really shone through with just a hint of mint to add freshness - it was sensational.”

Fellow judge and butcher, Brian Everton said from a technical point of view it was the perfect ‘grind’ or texture that made Nadason’s sausage so good.

“Using a premium lamb product would have been key in creating this stand out sausage.”