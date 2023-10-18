Tall, dark, and phallic: Whittakers puzzles fans with erect beans

Teddy's ready to get stuck into his Whittaker's chocolate - and he has another suggestion for a mug shot. (Video first published February 4, 2023.)

Nuttiness can be a great selling point for chocolate, but Whittakers fans don’t seem so sold on the brand’s latest ballsy advert.

Promoting its Dark Ghana bar, the kiwi-owned company shared a clip to its Instagram page on Wednesday morning featuring some cocky cocoa beans.

In the clip, a line of beans are placed in a metal support while sporting helmets as they’re zip-lined from Ghana, where Whittakers’ beans are sourced, to Porirua, where the brand’s factory is based.

Strapped up and hardened for protection, the appearance of the beans seemed a little too suggestive for some.

Commentors across social media quickly picked up on the unfortunate association, with one on Instagram writing that all they could see was an eggplant – another food casualty lost to the war of phallic appearance.

“Thought I was just childish, glad I'm not alone,” another user responded.

“[Oh my God] right? Who OK-ed this ad campaign?” one wrote.

On TikTok, where Whittakers shared a behind-the-scenes making of the ad, one commentor put their thoughts a little more bluntly: “I thought it was shaped like a dick at first.”

Stopping fans from getting too ahead of themselves, Whittakers responded to comments with the message that “the bean is in the eye of the beholder.”

“However you look at it, traceability of cocoa beans is critical for maintaining an ethical supply chain,” Whittakers’ statement read.

“We’re really excited to achieve full traceability of all the Ghanaian cocoa beans we use to make our chocolate well ahead of our commitment to do so by 2025.”