'Slice to meet you': Bright is just right for craft beer bar Tony's Pizza

Alan Shannon celebrates while playing a game against his niece Harper Campbell in a game at Tony's Pizza.

“Bright” and “open” aren’t words typically used to describe a bar, but they are ones the owner of Tony’s Pizza keeps returning to, and they are central to the casual, homely atmosphere wrapping its arms around punters at the burgeoning Palmerston North hangout.

The orange wall, the abundant light, the corny “Slice to meet you” slogan above the door - it’s a point of difference intended to be inviting and inclusive, luring a clientele extending beyond the brew-pub base of middle-class hipsters.

“I think for a long time craft beer has been seen as not necessarily for everyone,” says Jack Foston.

”We want to bring beer out into the open, and hospitality into the open. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, or what life you’ve lived, you will be welcome.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Duty manager Hayley Austin, a first-year business student at Massey University, makes the rounds.

It’s been seven months since he opened the venue on The Square, founded on a changing roster of eight beers and eight gins, from independent New Zealand breweries and distilleries, alongside eight 18-inch pizzas.

“Fast-casual, but quality” is the mantra, and as the city’s only “free house”, meaning its taps aren’t tied to any brewery, it can reinvent its beer and gin lists at will, and with no obligations.

The bar’s design, and its vibe, is more in keeping with a 1960s malt shop, or the average Kiwi living room, than is most contemporary urban bars. There’s no rustic brickwork, no quirky lamp shades.

There are no dark nooks at Tony’s. Colleagues have described it as both feeling safe and less masculine than most bars.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Delta Smit gingerly removes a block during a game with friends Leith Anderson, Lauren Rosevear and Claudia Brown.

Small groups of women occupying booths, enjoying a drink and a slice, are a far more common sight than at other bars in the city.

“What I feel quite humbled by, is we get loads of different accents in here,” Foston said. “People from different orientations, different walks of life, different communities.

“Being a bit different from other bars, and showcasing being bright, open and colourful kind of helps that really.

“We did notice that quite early on. For Palmy, the range of accents we get is pretty cool.”

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Tony’s Pizza owner Jack Foston whips up a pizza base in the kitchen.

The 32-year-old Yorkshireman, who took inspiration from the upstate New York bars he both worked and sought refuge in, said he had been overwhelmed by the response, with Tony’s Pizza still experiencing month-on-month growth.

“It’s not necessarily been the easiest time for the industry, but we’ve been fortunate to build a good loyal following straight away.

“From day one, it's been about being a fun, welcoming and honest independent bar.”

Given the success of Brew Union just a couple of hundred metres up Broadway Ave, which has had the local craft beer scene cornered since 2017, Stuff asked if there was ever temptation to take what is often the safer route to success – imitation.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff “We’ve been fortunate to build a good loyal following straight away,” says Jack Foston.

Brew Union was a fantastic venue, Foston said, but he was always committed to offering something different, with a distinctly casual, fun atmosphere.

“They’re so different, and I think it’s healthy for Palmy. My loyalty is to independent businesses. So I want all of them to do well.

“I would say to Palmy, go out and support what’s independent and what is unique to Palmy. That’s what makes it special.”

The boardgames, pinball, foosball, and, most recently, the addition of a “wrecker TV” hooked up to a Playstation 2, also point to a changing drinking culture that aligns craft beer and gin as hobbies more akin with record collecting or being a movie buff than alcohol’s more rudimentary “why”.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Tony’s Pizza in Palmerston North is designed to be inviting and inclusive.

It’s about discovery and conversation, not what Foston refers to as “consumption for consumption’s sake”.

If customers order a second pint, or a third, at Tony’s Pizza, it is typically for a first-time taste – precisely the experience Foston wants to foster.

“It’s not knocking back multiple pints. They may still be having three or four, but it’s always a different beer every time, which I think is really cool.

“People are coming in to enjoy the experience and taste what we have. That’s been a really nice thing to witness.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff “We’ve taken pride in being that warm, welcoming hub,” says Tony’s Pizza owner Jack Foston.

Foston says he amassed plenty of research and observation. His staff knows when to dim the lights, when to change the playlist, how to read the room.

“It’s been fascinating. We put so much research into it. So much research, so much planning, but eventually it gets to the point where you have to close your eyes and jump. It’s been very much a case of that.

“Any new business, it’s scary, it’s thrilling, at the same time, it’s just a case of believing and just going for it.

”You close your eyes and jump. Wherever you land, you review and tweak.”

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Games are popular with patrons at Tony’s Pizza, and can be enjoyed along with food and drinks.

One recent rethink has been the use of recycled Biscoff jars as the drinking vessel of choice, after the green-minded novelty was met with a few reservations.

“It was an experiment,” he says. “Some customers liked them, I just feel a pint is a pint at the end of the day. It was the same size in terms of volume.”

Foston owns Tony’s Pizza with Andrew Collins and Hamish Sail from Heyday Beer Co in Wellington.

Their range will feature in a “tap takeover” and product launch at the bar on November 10, and include a raspberry wheat beer, and a jasmine green tea German-style kölsch.