Halloween food that is too disgusting to eat

Halloween is upon us for another year, and one of the trends doing the rounds on social media is Halloween food.

When I say Halloween food, this isn’t just your typical food served at Halloween like pumpkin pie, this is stuff designed to make you gag and question whether you could even attempt to eat such creations if it was served to you at a Halloween party.

This year has everything when it comes to creepy, disgusting Halloween food choices, from cured meat hands to cartoucherie boards.

Brain drinks to blood brain cakes, you bet people have been upping their game with what wild things they can create to test the limits of both peoples appetite and indeed their pallet.

Here are just some of the more wild food creations attracting attention this Halloween. But be warned, however, as these are not for the faint-hearted.

Instagram user “Ghoul at Heart” showcased their Halloween food creation in the form of what they call an “amputated appetiser”. Forget your cheese board, this plate in the form of a severed hand made out of cheese, prosciutto and a roast red pepper filling is bound to confuse your Halloween party guests.

Another Instagram account, “Practical Peculiarities” is telling people to ditch their boring charcuterie board and get crafty with food this Halloween! His eye flowers are certainly something that is for sure. You could say they are a feast for the eye, if you are willing to try them, that is.

What about zombie brain for a drink this Halloween? Made from a mixture of Baileys, peach Schnapps and grenadine syrup, this drink could have your friends gagging, but then why not give it a try?

Then, for a casual Halloween snack, or party food idea, these creepy witch fingers could be the trick. Made out of buttery shortbread, even the kids might enjoy these.

Finally, the award for the most gag-inducing Halloween food this Halloween probably has to go to this bloody brain cake. If you can stomach this food offering, then full points to you.

Happy Halloween indeed.

Got any Halloween food ideas? Share with us in the comments. Or email us at newstips@stuff.co.nz