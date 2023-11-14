Jamie Oliver had no idea about this classic chocolate biscuit

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has left TV audiences shocked after it was revealed he did not know about the classic Australian chocolate biscuit, the Tim Tam.

The popular chocolate biscuit with its cream filling has been a staple in Australia and New Zealand for decades and has even been tagged as “Australia’s favourite chocolate biscuit”.

Appearing on the Today Show last week, Oliver was offered a Tim Tam but seemed to be baffled by it despite being well versed in most of the world’s cuisine.

“What's that in English? What did you just say?” he asked the breakfast show's presenter when offered the biscuit.

“What is it, it sounds like some terrible rash,” the chef joked.

Oliver then admitted it was his first time ever sampling the biscuit.

After taking a bite, Oliver seemed impressed. “Very, very nice. I will never forget this moment.”

The British chef has been rumoured to be in the running to replace Jock Zonfrillo on the next season of MasterChef Australia.

Channel 10 insiders say Oliver is ready to film the new season later this month and has signed on for a deal worth AU$2 million (NZ$2.17m).