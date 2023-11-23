Newsable: I tried AI Coke, here’s what it tastes like

The results are in. AI generated coke recipe at no risk of putting putting human "fizz-acists" out of work.

REVIEW: There seems to be no end to artificial intelligence’s reach and abilities.

We’ve somehow gone from ChatGPT writing CVs or responding to emails we can’t be bothered with, to AI generated images that have the potential to cause real damage in the age of mis- and dis-information.

And then there’s the downright silly, like this latest AI iteration - which could put fizzy drink fizz-acists (get it?) out of a job.

Or, rather, secure their employment for good.

I’m talking about Coca-Cola’s latest drink (only available in the USA and Canada), which has been designed by AI. Yup. You read that right. The recipe for this bottle of soda was created by AI.

Here are my thoughts.

STUFF/ Connor Scott Newsable host and resident fizz-sicist Imogen Well's tries AI generated coke with Infometrics Brad Olsen

WHAT:

Coca-Cola’s Y3000 Limited Edition, labelled ‘Futuristic Flavoured’.

INITIAL IMPRESSION:

The bottle is quite squat? But that could be because the Americans use ounces, not litres.

This was a 20 floz, making it a rather odd 591ml bottle of soda.

I’m slightly nervous to be in the same room as this thing.

REGULAR COKE:

I had one of these to hand, kindly provided by Newsable friend, Infometric’s CEO Brad Olsen, who also brought me back the AI Coke from his recent US trip. It had been a while since I’d had one, and I can safely say it’s still as sugar filled as it always has been.

Crisp and bubbly, coating your mouth with its sugary-ness from that first sip. It’s nostalgic.

Ryan anderson/Stuff The results are in. AI generated coke recipe at no risk of putting putting human "fizz-acists" out of work.

AI COKE:

Things start to go downhill from the moment it is opened - Brad takes the lid off and almost retches at the smell of it.

He pours me a glass, slides it across the desk, and I’m instantly struck by its lack of bubbles. Is it because it has travelled on several planes to get to me? Possibly. Is it because AI doesn’t know how to make bubbles? Maybe. Is it because AI shouldn’t be getting into the business of creating fizzy drinks? Absolutely (in my opinion).

Then the smell hits me, and I sympathise with Brad. It’s sweet. It’s sickly. It’s not inviting (and with one more gram of sugar in it than regular coke it’s not at all healthy).

Here is my best attempt at describing what this Y3000 Coca-Cola tastes like:

It’s as if someone found a bottle of Vanilla Coke in a bottle marked ‘made in 2005’, chucked it in the fridge for a few hours, and poured it into a glass.

Brad describes it as if they’ve taken every niche flavour of Coca-Cola ever made (including but not limited to lime, cherry, vanilla, orange) and mixed them all together.

It’s flat. It’s kinda stale. It doesn’t know what it is.

Don’t worry, New Zealand, we’re not missing out by not having it in our dairy fridges. The US and Canada can keep this to themselves.

Listen to the full Newsable episode here.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.