Twelve genius supermarket hacks for easy, breezy entertaining

The supermarket is a treasure trove of goodies that will make your (Christmas) day. Here’s your go-to guide to partying-up supermarket staples so you can slay your festive entertaining.

Christmas pizza

Very handy when the hordes are hungry and you’re still busy wrapping presents.

Pick up a thin-crust pizza base, stir 1 tablespoon tomato paste into half a cup of tomato sugo or passata, and spread over the top.

Arrange halved bambini bocconcini cheese balls and halved cherry tomatoes on top, spray with olive oil and bake at 200C fan-forced (220C conventional) for 10 minutes until crisp.

Drop plops of green pesto on top at random and scatter with small green picked basil leaves. Cut into wedges and serve. Repeat on demand.

Nicola Galloway Store bought pizza bases can become the canvas for jazzed up pizza.

French onion dips and chips

Buy a packet of dehydrated French onion soup mix.

Stir it into 200g natural yoghurt and leave for an hour to allow the soup mix to soften. Whiz with a block of Philly cream cheese in a mini blender, stir in a handful of finely chopped spring onion greens and spoon into a serving bowl.

Refrigerate for a few hours to let flavours permeate the cheese.

To serve, scatter with more freshly chopped spring onions, and surround the bowl with corn chips to create the appearance of a Christmas star.

Party tarts

Start with a pack or two of crisp pre-made mini savoury tart cases. Fill with taramasalata and top with Yarra Valley salmon caviar and feathers of dill. Or fill the tart cases with home-made or store-bought chicken liver pâté, smooth the top with a knife until even, and top with a little plop of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce.

If you’re going for a seafood vibe, then a little Thai salad of picked crabmeat tossed with lime juice, chilli and a touch of coconut cream will hit the spot.

Quick pickle

One can of pickled beetroot = one quick, vibrant, sweet and tangy pickle for duck, turkey and roast pork. Great with cheese on crackers and especially good with the Christmas ham in a Boxing Day sambo.

Whiz 150g canned, pickled beetroot slices (drained) in a mini food processor for a few seconds. Add 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar, 1 tbsp olive oil and sea salt and pepper to taste and whiz again until smooth.

Rens D/Unsplash Pickled beetroot from a tin can make a simple pickle.

Heaven on a stick

Gildas are the famous pintxos snacks of the Basque region of Spain. Salty, strong and sharp, they are best served with a cold beer or a vermouth-based aperitivo, but are also very delicious with a glass of bubbly.

To make a batch of gildas, pick up some fancy cocktail sticks, good anchovies in oil, a jar of pickled guindilla chillies and large pitted green olives. Thread the stick through one or two of each, and set out on a tray.

Or play with the gilda theme the way chefs do; layering the ingredients on fingers of hot toast, using white (marinated) anchovies as well as salted ones, or even flashing them over a hot grill before serving.

At the Trader House group’s Apollo Inn cocktail bar, chef Andrew McConnell reinvents the gilda by laying a whole anchovy fillet and a red piquillo pepper on a halved length of garlicky dill pickle.

Genius move.

Pretty petits fours

Sometimes Christmas pudding is just … too much. Instead, buy little pre-made sweet shortcrust pastry cases and fill with store-bought lemon or passionfruit curd. Top each one with a single raspberry and dust with icing sugar.

Boozy Christmas coin coffee

Buy a bag of Santa’s gold-foiled chocolate coins. Unwrap, and scrunch the gold foil around the handle of each coffee cup. Make a batch of strong, sweet espresso coffee, spike it with whisky, brandy or amaretto, and fill with coffee.

Float the coins on top and serve hot, as the chocolate melts into the coffee.

Karo Kujanpaa/Unsplash Boost your Christmas ham with a quick and easy glaze.

Quick and easy ham glaze

Leave the hard work to Bonne Maman. For a glistening golden ham glaze, whisk one jar of Bonne Maman Orange Marmalade with 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard and the juice of half an orange.

Place prepared ham (for example, 5kg half-ham, bone-in) in a large baking tray lined with baking paper, and coat with ¾ of the glaze. Bake at 160C fan-forced (180C conventional) for 1½ hours, basting occasionally with remaining glaze.

To prep your ham, cut through the rind at the base of the shank, then run your thumb underneath the rind to lift it away from the ham. Push in under the rind, using your fingers to separate it from the layer of fat beneath. Lightly score the fat underneath before coating with the glaze.

Teeny weeny blini

Pick up a couple of packs of Ocean Blue blinis; they’re life-savers.

Warm the blinis quickly in the oven or in a dry frypan (no need for oil) to freshen them up, then top with creme fraiche, smoked trout or cured salmon and dill. Little baubles of salmon caviar make it even more delicious.

Sebastian Coman/Unsplash Warm blinis in a dry frypan before adding toppings.

Hack your panettone

Panettone is a lovely, light Italian yeast cake, often studded with candied fruit or chocolate. To turn it into a summery dessert or festive cake, cut the panettone crosswise into three rounds.

Sandwich each round with whipped mascarpone cream topped with mixed berries, dust with icing sugar, and it’s ready to take to the table in 10 minutes flat.

To make mascarpone cream, beat 300ml thickened cream with 250g mascarpone, 3 tablespoon caster sugar and a dash of vanilla extract until soft and pillowy. Refrigerate until needed.

Jazz up Jatz

Spread Jatz crackers (Savoy crackers, if in Victoria) with a little smashed avocado then top with a fold of smoked salmon, a little horseradish cream and some jewelled pomegranate arils.

That’s as simple as it gets – but make plenty, because they’ll go off like Christmas crackers.

Sponge finger sambos

Grab a packet of sponge finger biscuits and cut each one in half lengthwise so you have a top and base. Spread the bases with a little raspberry jam and top with mascarpone cream (see recipe with panettone).

Add a few raspberries, and replace the tops, gently smooshing the berries and cream together. Dust with icing sugar and serve.