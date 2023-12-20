Nigel Slater’s accidentally erotic tart inflames online passions

This tasty treat has been described as ‘pure filth’ by online fans of Nigel Slater’s recipies.

For most food-lovers, the thought of a quince custard tart evokes nothing more than a delicate dessert made from a citrusy winter fruit.

So you can imagine Nigel Slater’s surprise when he posted an image of his take on the sweet treat to his Instagram feed, only to be told by his fans it was so rude he should take it down.

The photo, showing a close-up of light-pink poached quince and custard encased in puff pastry, has been labelled “vulva art” by his social media followers, who were quick to note the dessert’s resemblance to the female body part.

Captioning his post, Slater wrote: “Quince Custard Tarts. Puff pastry filled with custard and poached quince.

“Not something to hurry, but a pleasurable way to spend a quiet afternoon in the kitchen and worth every minute of your time. The quinces need to be cooked until completely soft then left to cool in their syrup which is then boiled down for the glaze.”

One of Slater’s 475,000 Instagram followers immediately replied: “Nigel, you wonderful man, this needs to be removed.”

Another wrote: “As a piece of vulval art, it’s very beautiful.”

Another comment read: “Nige, I’m going to put it down to your being a sweet gay man that you have no idea what you’ve posted. Merry Christmas.”

Slater’s fellow celebrity chefs also showed their appreciation for the post, with Jamie Oliver commenting: “Hahahah Merry Christmas”.

The Telegraph’s food writer, Diana Henry, was also taken by the photo, replying: “Oh my God.”

Another fan added: “We all love a bit of food porn but flippin’ eck Nigel,” while another wrote: “There is only one thing I see here and it’s not a quince tart.”

Wishing his fans a “happy and peaceful” festive season, Slater addressed the furore in another post on Monday – this time of his Christmas tree – saying: “Gracious me, thank you for all your likes and comments on my last post. Some absolute gems there.”

Christmas tends to be a popular time for celebrity chef faux pas.

In December 2020, Nigella Lawson’s mispronunciation of microwave – as “mee-cro-wah-vay” – went viral, with the British chef ending up on the Bafta nominations list the following year for the TV moment.