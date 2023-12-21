Mince pies recalled by Woolworths over metal wire concerns

Woolworths brand Shortcrust Summer Berry Mince Pies (360g), from two batches, are being recalled due to the possible presence of fine metal wire.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle​ on Thursday said the concern with the product is that some fine wire may have got into the mince pies due to a “manufacturing problem”.

Two customer complaints have been received, but no injuries have occurred, Arbuckle said.

The recall affects two batches of mince pies sold at Woolworths, Countdown, SuperValue and FreshChoice stores nationwide:

Summer Berry Mince Pies 360g with a 12/06/2024 best-before date and;

Summer Berry Mince Pies 360g with a 13/06/2024 best-before date.

The product is sold in a cardboard box, with six pies.

Arbuckle advised people to carefully check the best-before date, as not all batches are affected.

If you have bought any of these mince pies, they should not be eaten, and can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund, he said.

The recall does not affect any other Woolworths brand products, NZFS said.

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116​ for advice.

The batches under recall have already been removed from store shelves, and have not been exported.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will be working with Woolworths to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Arbuckle said.

In a statement, Woolworths New Zealand said it takes “food safety very seriously and we apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused by this recall”.

No other bakery products are affected.

Customers can also call Countdown’s Customer Care team for more information on 0800 40 40 40.