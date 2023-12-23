Batches of ham recalled amid concerns it may be undercooked. (File photo)

Some ham has been recalled just days before Christmas amid concerns the meat may be undercooked.

The ham – specific batches of Smith Meats Branded Cooked on Bone Hams – was sold at Matamata Butchers and Starfood in Taupo.

“If you have bought the product, check the best before dates to see if it is affected by the recall,” said New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle.

So far, there have not been any reports of sickness associated with the meat, Arbuckle said. But he warned people not to try their luck.

“Affected product should not be eaten. It can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Should you be unable to do this, throw it out.”

The concern is that the meat is undercooked, meaning that bacteria – including listeria, which can cause serious illness – may be present.

“This is a health concern for everyone, but particularly for vulnerable groups, such as pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems,” Arbuckle said.

“If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.”

The recalled ham has the best before dates of: