Australian chef and restaurateur Bill Granger dies, aged 54

Australian chef and restaurateur Bill Granger has died aged 54.

The family of the Melbourne-born, London-based chef, said he passed away on Christmas Day in London.

Granger’s family shared the news on Instagram, saying “It is with great sadness that the family of Bill Granger announce he has passed away on 25th December at the age of 54. A dedicated husband and father, Bill died peacefully in hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Inès and Bunny, at his bedside in their adopted home of London.”

Tributes have flowed in from chefs including Jamie Oliver, who commented on Instagram: “This is devastating news, I’m so sad to hear this, what a guy he was …. a wonderful human, kind calm soul…. I admired everything he represented in food. I remember the first time I met him many moons ago he couldn’t have been nicer and his food so good.”

Said Chef Nigella Lawson: “I’m heartbroken to hear this. So cruel.”

Australian chef Darren Robertson, co-owner of Three Blue Ducks cafes, acknowledged Granger’s contribution to Australia’s breakfast culture, writing: “So very sad to hear this. Bill changed the entire breakfast game, he was an absolute gentleman.”

After dropping out of art school, Granger opened his first restaurant, bills, in Sydney in 1993 at the age of 22.

His warm, sunny approach and new style of breakfasts quickly put him on the food map, with locals and visitors flocking to the little corner site, renowned for its avocado toast and buzzy yet relaxed atmosphere.

In 2008, bills went international, with branches opening in Tokyo, London, Seoul and Hawaii, later expanding to 19 restaurants globally.

He made London his home in 2014. Granger wrote 12 cookbooks, selling more than 1 million copies, and made five cookery series viewed in more than 30 countries.