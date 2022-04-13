'We can't wait to go back out': Punters rejoice but hospitality scrambling

From 11.59pm Wednesday, all of NZ will move to the orange traffic light setting. Limits on gatherings will be removed entirely, including at events, concerts and at hospitality venues.

Kiwi party-goers got an early Easter weekend treat today in the form of Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins announcing the country will move from the red traffic light setting to orange from 11.59pm tonight.

The change will put an end to the “seated and separated” restrictions on bars and restaurants, and venue capacity caps.

The reaction from young Kiwis desperate to get back onto the dance floors was one of unanimous and unbridled joy.

M.Taylor/Waikato Times Young people out and about in Hamilton at Bar 101 pre-pandemic.

The reaction from hospitality owners was mixed: relief, marred by frustration at the lack of notice.

At today’s press conference, Hipkins was asked if he would be hitting a nightclub under the orange setting, and whether he'd feel safe to do so. “No, I have two kids,” he said.

Wellington man Heath Campbell said he had been “crossing [his] fingers, toes, and eyes for going out dancing again.

“It’s been so pointless going to town for the last few months. You could still go to the bars, but had to stay at the tables, and they leave the music up, so you can’t hear anyone.

“And with the drinks the price they are, you were better off grabbing a box to sit around the flat and drink with your mates.”

He’ll be hitting Dakota on Courtenay Place first. “Wee bit trashy, but you can’t beat the classics.”

Kevin Stent Heath Campbell in his Wellington apartment.

“It’s been forever man,” said Aucklander Lily Harper. “I’m so excited. Just so excited to finally be able to dance with live music at Whiskey bar. I’m headed away from Auckland for Easter, but next weekend I will be everywhere over Ponsonby.”

Aucklander Harry Taylor said he’d be out at “his favourite bar” Chapel on Ponsonby Rd at midnight tonight.

“I’ve missed being able to let loose and connect with friends while dancing. It’s an experience that is indescribable and such a big part of my life prior to red light.

“Orange will bring this big part of my life back.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Chapel Bar and Bistro on Ponsonby Road.

John Lawrenson, founder and owner of eight bars and venues across Auckland and Hamilton was in a mad panic when Stuff phoned.

“I’ve literally got two guys phoning every person who has ever worked for us in the last two years whether they can cancel their Easter plans and come in,” he said.

Lawrenson manages Bar 101, The Outback Inn, and The Factory, among others.

“I’m struggling to fathom how we have a prime minister so out of touch with businesses that she thinks she can drop us from red to orange on a Wednesday,” he said, “one of the biggest student nights.”

Lawrenson said he has less than 11 hours to organise two DJs, 11 bar staff, and 9 security personnel “who need a week's notice to work”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff John Lawrenson is certain Bar 101 will have a line down the road tonight when the country moves to orange light.

The bartenders who do come into work will be slammed, he said.

Lawrenson is certain Bar 101 will have a line down the road.

House bar, one of Lawrenson’s bars in central Hamilton, has been doing 90 per cent of its normal turnover for the past two weeks.

“With people jammed into the outside areas, security dealing with a line down Hood St for miles, and frustrated punters waiting 90 minutes to get in. It’s a nightmare, and it just continues.”

“The head of the Hamilton Central Business Association phoned to ask how excited I am to open Outback on a Thursday night. And I said ‘no, can you understand why?’”

“What are we supposed to do: Seated service until midnight? Then wave a magic wand over all the furniture? The working conditions for staff with restrictions are f...... horrible.”

His message to Kiwis heading out to the bars and restaurants from tonight is: “Please be patient and kind to the staff.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Dropping to orange light on Easter weekend, with its trading restrictions, is bittersweet for the hospitality industry.

Olivia Carter, venue manager of Soul Bar & Bistro on Auckland’s Viaduct also had mixed feelings.

“You never want to be negative, but it is terrible timing with Easter trading restrictions,” she said.

If this level change had happened two weeks ago, she could have been certain of a full house.

“But everyone’s away for Easter, or away because the borders have opened, or looking after kids who are also on holiday.”

“At least, finally, it's a step in the right direction.”

Wellington pub owner Matt McLaughlin, and branch president of Hospitality New Zealand was “pleasantly surprised” by the announcement.

“It’ll be too late to organise DJs,” he said, and the university students are away on break.

“But at midnight we’ll flick the switch,” in places like Moustache Dive Bar, “and let people have a boogie.”