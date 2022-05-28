Hot spiced apple cider recipe

Like a hot chocolate or chai, this spiced apple cider warms from the inside out.

The more we recall a memory the more likely we are to remember an event. I am certain our senses also play a part in this, the more heightened they are during an experience the better we will remember. Taste in particular can transport us to an exact place and time.

One such vivid taste memory for me involves sipping hot spiced apple cider at a roadside stall in the Okanagan Valley (British Columbia, Canada). The orchard stall had a selection of heritage apples along with large bottles of cloudy apple cider (pressed juice, not alcoholic cider) and jars of applesauce. There was also a thermos of hot apple cider to fill up our travel mugs. I share the recipe below using this taste memory as a guide.

This is not an alcoholic drink but hot apple juice gently infused with warming spices. Like a hot chocolate or chai it warms from the inside out. It is best made with cloudy pressed apple juice rather than clear refined juice. This can be found at supermarkets, or if you are lucky at produce markets direct from the apple grower.

Alternatively, if you have some apples to use up, chop 6-8 apples into quarters (don’t peel or core). Place in a saucepan with 5 cups water, cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Strain through a sieve, pressing out as much juice as possible and compost the solids. Return the juice to the pan and follow the directions below, adding honey or sugar to sweeten if needed as this will be more diluted than using straight apple juice.

Hot Spiced Apple Cider

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Makes: 4 glasses

Ingredients

750ml (3 cups) pressed apple juice

250g (1 cup) water

1 cinnamon quill

8 whole cloves

8 whole allspice (or ½ tsp mixed spice)

About ¼ tsp grated nutmeg

4 strips of lemon zest

Method

Place all of the ingredients into a saucepan. Cover and heat over a low heat.

Once the juice is steaming, remove the lid and gently cook for 15-20 minutes. Aim to keep it just under a boil so the spices can gently infuse the juice.

Remove from the heat, cool a little then strain into 4 glasses or mugs. Add a strip of lemon zest to each glass and serve.

This drink can be made ahead of time, leaving the spices in the juice, then gently reheating.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz