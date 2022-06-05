Have you tried drinking dessert wines with breakfast?

A glass of something sticky at the end of a meal has always felt very grown up and special to me.

Whereas a bottle of dry wine to share at the dinner table, or a cheeky glass or two from the fridge at the end of the work day, can be as quotidian as the proverbial daily bread, we tend to treat dessert wine as luxury punctuation to a special meal, whether at a restaurant or a dinner party at home.

(As much as I want to encourage the responsible use of alcohol, I can also report that at times when I’ve been less than responsible, the following morning has been made more bearable by a small hit of a chilled dessert wine with decent whack of acidity, such as the Churton petit manseng listed below. Just the one small glass, mind, as we don’t want the cure to become the cause.)

A selection of wines to finish a meal with seems to be less of a priority on restaurant wine lists today than it once was, and as we’ve become more casual in our approach to dining that makes sense.

We’ve moved from fine dining settings where the idea of a perfect match of wine to each dish was seen to complete the restaurant experience, to a dining culture where we are happier having a bottle of something good on the table that we can appreciate on our own terms and in our own time.

Sweet wine is rarely going to be that bottle. Still, a great dessert wine can help create a unique and memorable dining moment, whether to mark the end of a special night out, or as a trick to have up your sleeve when you’ve got mates over for dinner.

Of course, not all sweet wines are made the same. Here’s a selection of wines produced using different techniques, some representative of specific historical winemaking cultures, to go with your pudding (or maybe even your cheese).

1. Churton, Petit Manseng, 2018, $49, 500ml

Petit manseng is a grape varietal indigenous to the far south-west of France, on the border of Basque country, and most widely associated with the appellation of Jurancon. So prized is the grape there that Jurancon is officially a sweet wine appellation, dry wines of the region being designated “Jurancon sec”.

The Weaver family who own and operate the Churton vineyard are proudly the owners of the largest petit manseng plantation in Aotearoa, with a whopping 0.55 hectares. Just like the best wines of Jurancon, this version from Malbourough has enticing yet delicate aromatics and flavours of orange flower, almond, pineapple and citrus, with the sweetness made light by refreshing acidity and minerality.

A great pick-me-up at the end of a meal, especially with citrus and almond based cakes. On the right occasion this is also a favourite breakfast wine, with fresh ripe fruit or buttery brioche spread with lemon curd.

2. Prophet’s Rock, Vin de Paille, 2019, $63, 375ml

Vin de paille (literally straw wine), is a style of sweet wine most commonly associated with the subalpine Jura region of eastern France. Grapes are picked at normal maturity, or even slightly early to ensure grape health and decent levels of acidity. Once picked the bunches are then left to slowly dry.

As they lose moisture sugar levels go up, once an optimal sugar level is reached through this “raisining” of the grapes, they are pressed off and made into a sweet wine. Traditionally the grape bunches were laid out on straw to dry (hence vin de paille), but today bunches dry on racked boxes, with the grapes being sorted and rotated over several months.

Paul Pujol, winemaker at Prophet’s Rock, undertook extensive research, including travelling to Jura, before making his first vin de paille in 2016.

Through the drying process where acids are preserved as sugars increase, and a long slow fermentation in oak barrels, and critical time maturing of less (dead yeast cells) before bottling, this wine, made with pinot gris principally from Prophet Rock’s rocky point vineyard, is complex and nuanced. A great partner to aromatic steamed puddings.

3. Framingham, Noble Riesling, 2021, $55, 375ml

The “noble” in the name of this wine refers to pourriture noble or noble rot, otherwise known as botrytis. Botrytis is a fungus, which when it grows on grapes, gradually dries them out. Unchecked it can destroy a vineyard. However, when carefully controlled, as botrytis grapes dry on the vine their sugars also concentrate, creating the possibility to make unique sweet wines.

Noble rot also adds layers of flavours, especially of honey and ginger spice. It’s a tradition of winemaking that has a particularly long history in Alsace and Germany, and works particularly well with the flavour profile of riesling.

This one from Framingham in Marlborough is a classic example of the style, waxy, honeyed, with plenty of tropical fruit and a fresh lick of acidity. Go for a sweet-salty combo and try it with a sharp blue cheese.

4. Mas Blanc, Banyuls Rimage, 2018, $39 375ml

Banyuls is from the Roussillon region in the far south of France where extremely hot and dry conditions make for grapes (predominantly grenache) naturally high in sugar. The wine is made in the same way as a dry table wine would be, only at a point during the alcoholic fermentation while there are still plenty of fruit sugars left to be transformed by the yeasts in alcohol, the winemaker adds pure alcohol which kills the yeasts and leaves behind the fruit sugar.

It's effectively a fortified sweet red wine. After the mutage or fortification of the wine banyuls can take a number of different routes, sometimes macerating for a long time on skins to increase tannins and complexity, and more rarely being allowed to age oxidatively over decades - much like an aged port.

This one is designated as a banyuls rimage, meaning that the wine spends a relatively short time macerating and ageing and therefore shows fresher, more youthful fruit flavours. It’s a great introduction to the style and matches brilliantly with a fruity floral noted dark chocolate.