Wellington names its top restaurants, bars and chefs – did your favourite make the cut?
The Felix Wellington Hospitality Awards have named their finalists, highlighting the very best wining and dining the region has to offer.
The best cafe will be chosen out of Customs, Swimsuit, Floriditas and August, and best restaurant from Koji, Ortega Fish Shack, Rita and Amok, and best bar between Hawthorn Lounge, Ascot, Crumpet and Puffin.
Koji is a recent addition to the scene, and also boasts Lizzie Rogers in the running for best emerging chef.
After living and working with top chefs around the world, Koji owners Johnon Macdonald and Kat Strand moved back to New Zealand with their young family in March 2020 and opened this vibrant pan-Asian restaurant in Mount Victoria.
The Restaurant Association of New Zealand awards celebrate and promote the region’s food and beverage offerings, recognising the champions who deliver the flavours, experiences and gastronomic wonders bringing visitors from near and far to the region.
There are 19 categories, providing recognition for individuals – both industry experts as well as emerging talent – and establishments of all kinds.
The Winners will be revealed on September 11 at an event held at Te Papa.
Te Aro speakeasy Hawthorn Lounge is nominated for four awards, including two in the outstanding bartender category for Devan Nesbitt and Meghan Webb.
Casual dining and take out has surged in popularity over the last few years, thanks to Covid restrictions and lockdowns – Taste of Home, Fred's Sandwiches, Greek Food Truck and Donnie Taco are all in the running for outstanding street food or takeout.
Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said as hospitality started to recover from several challenging years, it was great to take time to recognise the exceptional dining experiences on offer in the capital.
“The awards give us a great opportunity to celebrate their successes and give people a reason to go out and sample them.”
In addition to the judged entries in 18 categories, the Wellington community can vote for their favourites in The Hit’s People’s Choice Award category through the Hospitality Awards website.
The finalists
L'affare Outstanding Barista: Isla Harrison (Pravda Cafe and Grill), Tait Burge (Swimsuit), Tim Norris (Customs Coffee Supreme), Zuyi Woon (Pour & Twist)
Pernod Ricard Outstanding Bartender: Devan Nesbitt (Hawthorn Lounge), Eddie Goddard (Hanging Ditch), Mackenzie Edwards (Ascot), Meghan Webb (Hawthorn Lounge)
Antipodes Water Outstanding Front of House Team: Ortega Fish Shack & Bar, Egmont St Eatery, Loretta, Rita
Mount Cook Alpine Salmon Emerging Chef: Jimmy Whitefield (Amok), Sian Davis (Olive), Jono Serfontein (August Eatery), Lizzie Rogers (Koji)
Anchor Food Professionals Outstanding Chef: Max Gordy (Graze Wine Bar), Eom Jae Hoon (Havanna), Taylor Annals (Egmont St Eatery), Maddie Grace (Hillside)
Southern Hospitality Outstanding Cafe: Customs, Swimsuit, Floriditas, August
Bombay Sapphire Outstanding Bar: Hawthorn Lounge, Ascot, Crumpet, Puffin
Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Beer Experience: LBQ, Parrot Dog, Malthouse, Rogue & Vagabond
Negociants New Zealand Outstanding Wine Experience: Puffin, Nobel Rot, Ascot, Atlas
The National Distillery Outstanding Cocktail Experience: Hawthorn Lounge, Crumpet, Night Flower, CGR Merchant
OneMusic Outstanding Ambience & Design: Kisa, Puffin, Astoria, Concord
Nova Energy Outstanding Regional Establishment: 50/50, Graze Wine Bar, Boneface Upper Hutt, Oikos
Service Foods Outstanding Restaurant: Koji, Ortega Fish Shack, Rita, Amok
Te Papa Outstanding Sales Rep: Max Blanchard (HospoConnect) Casey Belsham (Pernod Ricard), Sam Waghorn, (Wag & Co Ltd), Calem Chadwich (Federal Mechants & Co)
Restaurant Association Of NZ Outstanding Caterer: Food Envy, The Catering Studio, SSC Hospo, Canapé Company
American Express Outstanding Supplier: Capitol Produce, Hancocks Wine, Spirit & Beer Merchants, Tickety Boo Liquor, Gilmours
Waitoa Beer Outstanding Hospitality Professional: Lewis Culshaw (Hospo Prom/Rabbit Hole Events), Davey Macdonald (Ortega Fish Shack), Dan Felsing (Mabel's), Juno Miers (Margot)