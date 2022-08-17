Wellington names its top restaurants, bars and chefs – did your favourite make the cut?

Floriditas, which last year picked up three Felix Wellington Hospitality Awards for outstanding cafe and maitre d’, as well as the ultimate accolade of supreme establishment of the year, is up for outstanding cafe. (File photo)

The Felix Wellington Hospitality Awards have named their finalists, highlighting the very best wining and dining the region has to offer.

The best cafe will be chosen out of Customs, Swimsuit, Floriditas and August, and best restaurant from Koji, Ortega Fish Shack, Rita and Amok, and best bar between Hawthorn Lounge, Ascot, Crumpet and Puffin.

Koji is a recent addition to the scene, and also boasts Lizzie Rogers in the running for best emerging chef.

After living and working with top chefs around the world, Koji owners Johnon Macdonald and Kat Strand moved back to New Zealand with their young family in March 2020 and opened this vibrant pan-Asian restaurant in Mount Victoria.

Stuff Customs on Ghuznee St is in the running for best cafe, along with Swimsuit, Floriditas and August. (File photo)

The Restaurant Association of New Zealand awards celebrate and promote the region’s food and beverage offerings, recognising the champions who deliver the flavours, experiences and gastronomic wonders bringing visitors from near and far to the region.

There are 19 categories, providing recognition for individuals – both industry experts as well as emerging talent – and establishments of all kinds.

The Winners will be revealed on September 11 at an event held at Te Papa.

Te Aro speakeasy Hawthorn Lounge is nominated for four awards, including two in the outstanding bartender category for Devan Nesbitt and Meghan Webb.

Casual dining and take out has surged in popularity over the last few years, thanks to Covid restrictions and lockdowns – Taste of Home, Fred's Sandwiches, Greek Food Truck and Donnie Taco are all in the running for outstanding street food or takeout.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Dan Felsing of Crumpet, pictured here at the Highball Bartender of the Year competition in 2021, is up for outstanding hospitality professional. (File photo)

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said as hospitality started to recover from several challenging years, it was great to take time to recognise the exceptional dining experiences on offer in the capital.

“The awards give us a great opportunity to celebrate their successes and give people a reason to go out and sample them.”

In addition to the judged entries in 18 categories, the Wellington community can vote for their favourites in The Hit’s People’s Choice Award category through the Hospitality Awards website.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Tait Burge, the owner of Swimsuit, is up for outstanding barista. Swimsuit is also a finalist in the outstanding cafe category. (File photo)

The finalists

L'affare Outstanding Barista: Isla Harrison (Pravda Cafe and Grill), Tait Burge (Swimsuit), Tim Norris (Customs Coffee Supreme), Zuyi Woon (Pour & Twist)

Pernod Ricard Outstanding Bartender: Devan Nesbitt (Hawthorn Lounge), Eddie Goddard (Hanging Ditch), Mackenzie Edwards (Ascot), Meghan Webb (Hawthorn Lounge)

Antipodes Water Outstanding Front of House Team: Ortega Fish Shack & Bar, Egmont St Eatery, Loretta, Rita

Mount Cook Alpine Salmon Emerging Chef: Jimmy Whitefield (Amok), Sian Davis (Olive), Jono Serfontein (August Eatery), Lizzie Rogers (Koji)

Anchor Food Professionals Outstanding Chef: Max Gordy (Graze Wine Bar), Eom Jae Hoon (Havanna), Taylor Annals (Egmont St Eatery), Maddie Grace (Hillside)

Southern Hospitality Outstanding Cafe: Customs, Swimsuit, Floriditas, August

Bombay Sapphire Outstanding Bar: Hawthorn Lounge, Ascot, Crumpet, Puffin

Restaurant Association of NZ Outstanding Beer Experience: LBQ, Parrot Dog, Malthouse, Rogue & Vagabond

Negociants New Zealand Outstanding Wine Experience: Puffin, Nobel Rot, Ascot, Atlas

The National Distillery Outstanding Cocktail Experience: Hawthorn Lounge, Crumpet, Night Flower, CGR Merchant

OneMusic Outstanding Ambience & Design: Kisa, Puffin, Astoria, Concord

Nova Energy Outstanding Regional Establishment: 50/50, Graze Wine Bar, Boneface Upper Hutt, Oikos

Service Foods Outstanding Restaurant: Koji, Ortega Fish Shack, Rita, Amok

Te Papa Outstanding Sales Rep: Max Blanchard (HospoConnect) Casey Belsham (Pernod Ricard), Sam Waghorn, (Wag & Co Ltd), Calem Chadwich (Federal Mechants & Co)

Restaurant Association Of NZ Outstanding Caterer: Food Envy, The Catering Studio, SSC Hospo, Canapé Company

American Express Outstanding Supplier: Capitol Produce, Hancocks Wine, Spirit & Beer Merchants, Tickety Boo Liquor, Gilmours

Waitoa Beer Outstanding Hospitality Professional: Lewis Culshaw (Hospo Prom/Rabbit Hole Events), Davey Macdonald (Ortega Fish Shack), Dan Felsing (Mabel's), Juno Miers (Margot)