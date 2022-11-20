6 refreshing rosés to sip this summer

Does anyone remember a couple of years back when frosé was apparently the drink/dessert of summer?

Frosé - slushy made from rosé wine, in case you were wondering - was arguably “peak-rosé”. Rosé has for a long time been considered the poor cousin of “real wine”.

Where your favourite rouge or bianco might be prized for their complex aromatics or saline minerality, and valued as the work of a humble artisan, reflective of their culture and terroir, rosé evokes memories of holidays, swimming pools and bargain prices.

Rosé, by and large, has been cast as the most generic of drinks, a backdrop - preferably served very cold - to something more exciting. In Provence they’ve made an industry out of mass producing very inexpensive, and largely inoffensive rosé, which is packaged to suit aspirational style preferences - from bucolic farm table to glitzy Côte d’Azur yacht soirée.

Fortunately there’s another side to rosé - or rather there are many more - which are as diverse and non-formulaic as they are delicious. Here’s a selection of pink wines that you won’t want to make into shaved ice.

A Thousand Gods, Midi, 2022, $29

Piquette is a style of wine traditionally made for farmhouse drinking, rather than commercial sale (its sale is in fact restricted in Europe). Pressed grapes are rehydrated with water allowing a new ferment to begin and a second (diluted) wine to be made from the same grapes.

Because of its simplicity and low alcohol percentage piquette was often a drink enjoyed by vineyard workers looking for refreshment after hard work in the hot sun. Vineyard worker or not, it's hard to imagine anyone not being delighted to be served this perfectly crafted piquette from A Thousand Gods on a hot summer's day. (Honestly, I was delighted by it on a very rainy spring morning!)

Lauren and Simon Sharpe mastered this style of wine while working in Cahors in southwest France. It’s made slightly differently to some piquette, with viognier juice added to the water and crushed pinot noir skins.

It’s called Midi, because at just 8.5% it is a wine that's more than reasonable to have a glass with lunch. I find the lower abv only adds to the pure delicious drinkability of this wine, and can’t imagine restricting myself to only enjoying it in the middle of the day.

Château de Roquefort, Le Bon Vivant, 2020, $27, Mineral

Raimond de Villeneuve describes himself as someone who “swims against the current”. He makes rosé in Provence, but is one of the most vocal critics of “Provencal rosé” you’ll meet. His historical family estate is situated high in the hills above the breathtakingly beautiful coastal village of Cassis. His approach to viticulture and winemaking is that of a craftsperson.

Altitude and attitude are what set his wines apart from more industrially minded producers who’ve made fortunes from Provencal rosé. While direct, he’s far from snobbish about any of this. I had the luck to have a job in a shop where we hosted Raimond once a year for a tasting of his wines open to the public.

What would begin early on a Saturday morning with Raimond serving a couple of glasses of rosé, would end 48 hours later with him heading back to the countryside with a handful of new friends, lovers and enemies trailing in his wake. His uncomplicated enthusiasm for life’s pleasures is joyfully reflected in his wines.

Black Estate, Treble Rosé, 2022, $38

Treble refers to the combination of Black Estate’s three distinct vineyards (Home, Netherwood, and Damsteep) into one wine. Over a 14 day period some of each of the five varietals they grow (chenin, riesling, chardonnay, pinot noir, riesling) are picked and progressively added to the ferment.

If you were looking for a formula to successfully make a generic mass produced wine, this wouldn’t be it. Instead you end up with something exotic, slightly wild, intriguing and, above all, delicious.

Champagne Leclerc-Briant, Rosé Extra Brut, $132, Village Winery

In wine, Champagne is the ultimate luxury. Pink Champagne adds a sense of festive frivolity to that luxury. Unfortunately with many big Champagne houses the glitz and glamour is rarely matched by the quality of what’s in your glass.

Fortunately there is more and more Champagne available, notably from small grower-based houses, that is as thrilling to drink as it is decadent and festive. Like this from Leclerc-Briant, a beacon of luxury crafted by meticulous, detail-focused work in the vineyard, rather than in the marketing department. Treat yourself!

Paltrinieri, Lambrusco di Sorbara, Radice, 2021, $40, Artigiano

Lambrusco, but probably not as you know it. Radice (roots) refers to this sparkling wine being made in a pre-1950s method, whereby the wine is made sparkling through in-bottle fermentation, rather than in a pressurised tank (as is the modern method). Dry, with aromas of berries, bitter blood orange and herbs. Beautifully refreshing.

Neudorf, Tiritiri Rosé, $27

Among a group of Kiwi rosés, this from Neudorf really stood out for its openness and seeming ease. Ripe berries and stonefruit flavours backed by a saline edge that kept me coming back. Perfect at your summer table.