'Not my finest parenting moment': How a father-daughter wine duo found their bond

Diva Giles is owner of Auckland restaurant Beau, her dad Timothy Giles is a long-time wine enthusiast. I asked them about their life in wine together and the answers were surprising, and entertaining.

Diva Giles

What’s your earliest memory of wine?

Wine has always been there. Vivid memories from when I was small are holiday adventures visiting wineries. I’d be following dad through vineyard after vineyard, he’d get me smelling wines, describing them. Often, to my dismay, in front of everyone.

My attitude was “yeah OK, this is dad’s work,” sitting with grown ups until we got to do fun stuff such as playgrounds again. Now that I think about it, were we really on holiday or was dad just taking me to work and pretending it was a fun trip for me?

What’s a wine you would never have tried without him?

I’ve been so lucky over my life so far, dad has always shared every great wine that he could with me (and some not so great ones). A 1996 wine called Diva, that’s definitely one. He loves cellaring wines that nobody else does, ancient gewurz and so many early New Zealand wines that he enjoys that were meant to be drunk a decade earlier. Those are really engaging and exciting for me.

What’s a wine you would choose to share with your dad and why?

We love to play a guessing game when it comes to wine, multi choice for vintage, grape and location so it’s always fun to throw something in there to mess with his head. It’s a daughter’s role! A skin contact blend can usually help with that. I’m loving aromatics at the moment and Jura-style blends, which is a region he never knew about, wines I’ve discovered that he now loves.

It’s lovely when our palates align like this. Dad is a feminist and loves a wine story, so when I find excellent wines made by women, such as Huntress and Three Fates, he’s into it and proud of me for finding and supporting these women winemakers. Also he’s got a bottle left of the first vintage La Collina, we better share that!

Ricky Wilson/Stuff “Dad is a feminist and loves a wine story,” says Diva Giles.

What’s the most important wine lesson your dad has taught you?

The person who knows the most about wine in a room, is always the most generous. If someone is ever demoralising you over wine, making you feel like you don’t know enough then they don’t truly know or love wine. Because wine is for sharing. The better the wine, the more important it is that you share it. He always brings a wine that he’s opened at home to share with our team because it’s rare and delicious and he wants us to enjoy it too.

Do you think you two have the same taste in and philosophy on wine?

Taste, no. Although we are always changing each other’s minds. Unfortunately, more often he’s changing mine. I wonder if I’m going through the wine stages he once went through years ago?

Philosophy, absolutely. One question: is it delicious?

What’s something you disagree with him on?

Temperature. He loathes the cold, wants every wine at ambient temperature. It’s not that I think every wine should be cold, but some wine, sometimes, should at least be chilled. He says, and it is not true, that you only chill wine when you don’t like it. Despite his ranting, refrigeration is not the thief of flavour.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff “We’ve different palates. But I think a shared philosophy. Wine is convivial, to be shared,” says Timothy Giles.

Timothy Giles

When did you first give Diva wine and how did she react?

Actually she helped herself. Vivien, Diva’s magnificent mum, and I were at her friend, the late Neil Roberts’ bach. He was a man of immense thirst and generosity. Rivers of Roederer NV flowed, but glasses emptied apace. In part, because our young toddler was draining any left in reach. All of which, she eventually ejected all over me. Not my finest parenting moment, but a pretty decent start to her wine knowledge.

What’s a wine you would never have tried without her?

Wines that hype merchants call “natural”. I call them “unfinished”. She says “emerging”. She’s right. New producers of homogenous orange haze are now approaching proven practitioners, such as Millton or Cambridge Rd. It’s a new era that, with her guidance, I’m enjoying.

What’s a wine you would choose to share with Diva and why?

Since my brother died, the daughter is front of the queue for every sentimental wine in my much diminished cellar. One is exclusively hers. The last bottle from a case of South Australian sangiovese made by Coriole in 1996, her birth year, a one-off release, named Diva. Mum is invited too. As with many older wines, it may be shot, a jaded waste I kept too long. But it could be spectacular! Isn’t that the point of cellaring?

What has Diva taught you about wine?

That I don’t know. That there are new tastes and it's worth trying again, tasting and re-tasting until I get what a wine that’s new to me is about.

Do you think you two have the same taste in and philosophy on wine?

We’ve different palates. But I think a shared philosophy. Wine is convivial, to be shared. Fine wine is never about price, every level and style of wine has its moment and its gems.

What’s something you disagree with her about?

I disagree that this ought to be my last glass. Conflict? No. I learnt with my brain injury when she was 8 years old, to listen and yield. She is wise beyond my years.

Recommendations

Diva:

“The very best wines, overcome personal preference. On Beau’s list, Ata Rangi, Lismore Pinot Gris, Martinborough, 2021 does just that. I’m not really a pinot gris drinker but the greatest winemakers, and just so we are clear Helen Masters is one, make irresistible wine.

As a heavily vege-oriented-pescatarian, I love Auckland restaurant Cazador. Given they’ve built their generational success on meat, luring me in is testament to a great kitchen. They also serve Clos Marguerite, Methode Traditionnelle Rose, Marlborough, 2016 (available by the glass) and I am so charmed by this wine. Texture, flavour, beautiful richness in a sparkly, dry, glass of joy. In fact I’d happily go on a date with just this wine, who needs a human?”

Timothy:

“Suburban hospo is thriving and Bar Martin in Mt Albert, Auckland, is neighbourly, welcoming with a ripper of a wine list including Pieropan Ruberpan Valpolicella Superiore Italy, 2018. Because there are way too many disappointing pinots around. Pick this for a delicious, elegant red.

Off Beau’s wine list, Nevis Bluff, Merrill’s Block Pinot Blanc, Central Otago, 2016 is exactly the type of wine my daughter mocks me for adoring. Check the vintage will you? 2016, come on! Find me a 2016 white by the glass anywhere. You can’t! If your friends are split over a sav, chablis, pinot gris or riesling serve this and everyone’s happy.”