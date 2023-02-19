Single vineyard wine is the new hot topic for Kiwi winemakers - here's why it matters

It’s a hot topic in winemaking, but what does the term “single vineyard wine” mean? And does it even matter? Jonathan Brookes thinks it might.

Why does it matter if the grapes that made the wine I’m drinking came from a single vineyard?

Because wine tastes different depending on where the grapes that go into it are grown, and different vineyards give different characteristics to wine. We drink wine for pleasure, but it’s also valued because it’s a reflection of the place it comes from.

In Europe, the idea that place gives a unique signature to wine is heavily codified. As I wrote about in a column on how to read a wine label, putting the name of a place on a bottle is protected by law, and with that comes fairly rigid regulations and standards. The more specific about its geographical origins a wine is, the more unique it is and the more it is prized.

So for example, grand cru burgundy is not just from a region, or a village, but from a single field on the side of a specific slope. It can only be from that place. Outside of the stiff confines of places such as Burgundy and its celebrated crus, there’s what the French call lieu-dit - literally “said-place” - everywhere, including the most humble and uncelebrated regions. The name of that site on a bottle tells us that the wine inside will taste like it comes from that unique place.

That idea is the promise of a single vineyard wine. It seems antiquated, but take a look at the shelves of your local wine shop or supermarket. There’s more new single vineyard wines than ever.

Why are more Kiwi winemakers taking that approach?

I can think of a couple of reasons. First, it’s a matter of age and experience. Modern winegrowing in New Zealand has a relatively short history, but many of our vineyards are reaching an age where winegrowers have experienced a consistent quality of fruit from specific sites over a number of years, or even decades, and want to capture that literally in a bottle.

From a consumer's perspective, there’s ever more interest in the provenance of what we eat and drink. A single vineyard wine reminds us that wine is a product of the land it comes from and the people who work that land. In the 90s and early 2000s “special reserve” wines were popular at the top end of the market, often promoted as the expression of the technical mastery and unbridled artistry of a winemaker. Single vineyard wines fill more of that “top shelf” space now, reflective of a maturing wine culture and the increasing value drinkers place on drawing connections to the place their wine comes from.

But do single vineyard wines taste better?

There are two right answers here. With my wine nerd hat on the answer is no, there’s no reason to expect a wine from a single vineyard to taste better. The point is that it should taste true to the place it comes from, and to ask if it is better misses the point. There’s a lot of merit in that idea, and it certainly informs my approach to appreciating wine.

But that’s not exactly a practical answer if you want to know if it's worth it to spend a bit more money (and they are typically a bit more expensive) on a single vineyard wine. In that case, there’s enough practical reasons to suggest yes. A winemaker chooses to bottle a wine from a specific site because they think it makes for wine that will bring pleasure. It’s also a fair assumption that once committed to making a wine from a single site a winery will commit significant resources to allow that wine to show its best face.

A more appropriate question is if it’s worth it. In which case the answer is definitely yes.

Supplied Single vineyard wine recommendations, from left: Ata Rangi Masters chardonnay, Pyramid Valley Korimako Pinot Noir, Felton Road Cornish Point Pinot Noir.

Three recommendations:

1. Ata Rangi Masters chardonnay, 2021, $80

This is the second release of chardonnay from the Masters Vineyard, owned by Ata Rangi’s winemaker Helen Masters and her family. Presenting Ata Rangi’s most recent releases of pinot noir and chardonnay late last year, Masters said there was perhaps a perception that Martinborough had a distinct voice as a wine growing village, but what was becoming evident as vines grew older was that there are several different voices true to specific single vineyards around the region.

Those distinct voices are expressed with clarity and precision in the series of single vineyard pinot and chardonnay that are now an integral part of Ata Rangi’s programme as they push into their fifth decade. The Masters Vineyard ripens later and has a higher quantity of clay through the soil. This chardonnay reflects that, with breadth and structure balanced and brought in relief by a wonderfully integrated acidity. Great shape and tension, and yes, delicious!

2. Pyramid Valley, Korimako Pinot Noir 2020, $85

Formerly the Bellbird Springs vineyard. This was one of the most impressive pinot noirs I tasted last year, and for me is a marker for wines Pyramid Valley are producing away from the fabled home vineyards in Waikari. Savoury and structured while elegant and fine boned. A reflection of a unique site, through new eyes.

3. Felton Road, Cornish Point Pinot Noir, 2021, $86

Felton Road has long been a proponent of site specific wines. At a time when Central Otago pinot grew into a bombastic wine style of its own, they were focusing on the subtle differences of various specific sites in the region. Their attention to detail approach to biodynamic viticulture allows the unique physical properties of their various vineyards to shine.

A lighter touch in the winery in recent years means those unique character traits are ever more clear in the bottle. Cornish Point has an aromatic elegance with notes of dried roses and warm spices, with less immediate muscularity and fruit power than wines from other sites. I enjoy it for its ease and gentle savoury length.