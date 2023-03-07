Wellington On a Plate launches festival programme

Visa Wellington On A Plate will bring more than 100 festival events and pop-ups to the capital in May, providing a variety of experiences for food lovers of all tastes and budgets.

This year, the event has been split in two, with Dine and Cocktail Wellington taking place between May 5-21, while Burger Wellington will open in August alongside Beervana.

The May edition will offer more than 100 events, 70 dishes and 74 cocktails, showcasing some of the world’s top culinary talents coupled with unique experiences.

Festival director Sarah Meikle said the event would also explore New Zealand’s “incredible” food culture and history.

“We are privileged to have Kārena and Kasey Bird presenting their award-winning Kitchen Takeover event Taiao: Food of the Gods which travels unique ‘worlds’ and telling the legend of Māori Atua, and Joshua Hunter and Matthew Tierney will bring in elements of tikanga in their own unique event Know Whakapapa of Your Kai,” she said.

Visa Wellington On a Plate/Supplied Hong Kong and Sydney-based chef Matt Abergel will open the festival alongside long-time festival collaborator Morgan McGlone in the Yardbird Izakaya chef collaboration.

The festival opens on May 4 with the Yardbird Izakaya chef collaboration involving Matt Abergel of Yardbird and Rōnin (Hong Kong) and Morgan McGlone of Sunday and Bar Copains (Sydney) and Wellington’s own James Pask from Cinderella.

Meikle said she was proud of the “only in Welly” experiences on offer, including a Narnia-themed dinner at the British High Commissioner’s residence, a feast to mark King Charles’ Coronation in Parliament Hall and a cheese scone making clas at Pravda.

Programming head Beth Brash said the most exciting events would offer more than just a meal.

“This is the year of the crossover event. People can dip into New Zealand food history with Te Radar at Salty Pidgin where they will dive into classic Kiwi cookbooks while feasting on retro delights, or taking in a wild burlesque show serving both dishes and ‘lewks’ with Sex & Fast Food,” Brash said.

Visa Wellington On a Plate/Supplied A Wellington On a Plate Dine dish from Ernesto's.

Other crossover events will include the New Zealand International Comedy Festival teaming up with Parrotdog brewery for a Sunday roast, while the Lovebite bar will transform into ‘Soundbites’ for a festival-long celebration of New Zealand Music Month.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Embassy alongside chef Lucho Martinez will collaborate with local culinary experts for an education in authentic Mexican tacos.

Wellington On a Plate by the numbers since 2009:

An estimated 377,700+ Dine dishes served

Approximately 66,800+ cocktails made for the festival

More than 87,500 festival event tickets sold

Hosted 90+ national and international chefs

More than 700 Wellington venues have participated

Estimated 1,780,000+ burgers have been consumed

Pre-sale tickets for Visa cardholders will be available from March 20. General release tickets will be on sale from March 23. The complete festival programme will be released on March 7 at 10am.