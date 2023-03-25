This is the only plant-based milk that belongs in coffee, according to a barista

In our regular Your Weekend column series, Who makes your coffee? we meet Dray Aplin-Cowan from Georgia on Tennyson in Napier.

What’s your coffee order?

My coffee order varies, depending on what I’m doing. When I'm at home I'll either have a Kalita or an Aeropress, depending on whether I'm in a bit of a rush or having a nice slow morning. At work I'll have two double espressos in quick succession, this will do me for the day.

I used to sometimes have a cold brew in the afternoon too, but quickly found that that gave me the jitters and I'd feel very wired. If I'm out and about in a cafe I generally go for a long black, or a short black if the barista seems trustworthy.

What’s the key to a great coffee?

Honestly, a great coffee comes from a solid understanding of the basics you learn as a new barista. Weigh your dose, time your shot and either follow a recipe provided by the supplier or devise your own to taste. A good coffee should be balanced, with not too much acidity or bitterness, but highlighting the sweetness within.

What’s your favourite thing about being a barista?

Has to be the people. I've found so many great friends through working in coffee. And you meet so many great customers, who become regulars, who become friends too. Of course there's always the odd customer who's a bit rude, but they're few and far between I've found.

Another great part of being a barista is the free coffee, who wouldn't love it? It'll be a real shock to the system if I ever branch out into different work.

Dairy substitutes, yay or nay?

Yeah I see the appeal and there's definitely a high demand for them, but personally I wouldn't go for anything other than oat. It's easily the most popular and for good reason. I feel it's the least offensive in coffee and it steams the best, so you can still have that 10 stack tulip [latte art] in your flat white.

Decaf, yay or nay?

Not for me. Not right now anyway, but it does have its place and I think it's something that every café should offer for those more greatly affected by caffeine. I've found that a lot of decaf caters more to people who are looking for chocolate, malt or caramel notes in their coffee, whereas I'm after more of a stonefruit and berry.

Where’s the best local spot for a late-night feed? What should I order there?

Vinci's Pizza. Best pizza I've had, they do both by the pie, or by the slice and it's all glorious. The specials are always something new and interesting to try, but my favourite is the mushroom. With a mushroom and onion cream, parmesan, mozzarella, greens and the holy grail itself, capers. It's the tangy, zesty, beautiful capers that really pull it all together for me. No-one else quite does it like the crew at Vinci's.

What’s the biggest coffee sin? Why?

For me, it's sugar. I think sugary, sweet coffee is horrific and I can't understand how or why anybody could want that. But I do admit that this is a personal preference and I do believe people should have what they want, even if it's yuck.