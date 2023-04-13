'A bald-faced lie': Wellington excluded from top 50 coffee cities list

Honoka Kawashima won the NZ Barista Championship 2023 and will represent New Zealand at the World Barista Championship in 2024

Pōneke, we have been snubbed.

Colombian coffee company Tambia recently revealed a list of the top 50 destinations in the world for coffee lovers to enjoy a cup of their favourite java – and Wellington is nowhere to be seen, despite New York, Melbourne, London, and Budapest making the cut.

The only thing Wellingtonians love more than a flat white is righteous outrage. While our title of coolest little capital in the world may be slightly tarnished, our reputation of being white collar coffee snobs has remained untouched.

Don’t we have more cafés and eateries per capita than New York?

Wellington cafe The Lab manager Ayden Apiata’s reaction when told that Wellington hadn’t made the list was an immediate, “whaaat?”

Wellington has one of the best standards of coffee in the world, Apiata said, with our ordinary everyday coffee quality miles above anyone else.

Part of what makes Wellington’s coffee culture so special is the top shelf beans, Apiata said. The Lab used beans from Mojo, which started in Wellington 20 years ago.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington isn’t one of the best cities for coffee in the world. Excuse me, what? (file photo)

Another key component is our baristas, Apiata said, which are among the best in the world. Part of this is because hospitality is seen as an career in New Zealand.

Apiata compared Wellington to Melbourne in terms of the coffee scene, saying Wellington was like a smaller version. When told Melbourne made the list but not Wellington, Apiata was affronted.

“That’s a bald-faced lie ... We should definitely have made top three at least.”

Supreme Coffee general manager Jules Rosenbrook agreed that Wellington should have been on the list. The city, and New Zealand in general, had pioneered a lot of early coffee culture.

One of New Zealand’s the biggest advantages is its milk, he said, making coffee taste “really good”.

However, as someone invested in speciality coffee, Rosenbrook acknowledged Wellington has slipped on that account. While cities like Melbourne are continuing to pioneer coffee, Wellington still excels at the basic espresso coffee.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Good beans and quality milk, if that’s your preference, are the backbone of a good cup of coffee.

“I reckon you're way more likely to be able to walk into a place in Wellington and get a really good cup of coffee. Whereas, you'd have to go looking for it in those cities.”

Mojo acting manager and bean roaster Chris Ancheta said Wellington definitely deserved to be on the list. Ancheta had learnt to roast coffee from a man in Japan who had come to Wellington specifically to learn the craft.

“They come here to train in coffee, and then bring back the skills to their country.”

Wellington was seen as the top city in the world to learn the art of coffee roasting, Ancheta said, similar to Sydney and Melbourne. In South Korea courses were specifically taught in barista training to allow people to gain visas to work in Wellington.

People in Wellington were super passionate about their coffees as they could be connected to the entire process, from roasting the beans to drinking the product.

“Our worst coffee here is probably still better than the best coffee in America ... even our gas station coffee is pretty decent.”

For those who care, a cafe in New York topped the list, followed by one in Melbourne, Riyadh and Toronto. Tambia ranked locations where it found coffee culture is thriving the most, using TikTok, Instagram and TripAdvisor data.