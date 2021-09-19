Shopping around for wine: Where to get the best drop

Medals and algorithmic recommendations can guide consumers, but are soulless when compared to talking to a real person who has selected a wine just for you.

While our wine drinking history is relatively short, I think it’s safe to say there’s been no better time to be a wine drinker in New Zealand than now.

Locally, there are a group of vineyards nearing or passing their 40th year in the industry which have been world class for decades and just keep getting better. And more recently, some of Aoteoroa’s most promising young winemakers, not content with holding down their demanding day jobs in established wineries, are taking off in new directions and producing brave wines under their own labels.

International shipping lags notwithstanding, the range and quality of wines being imported into the country is much better today than it was even five years ago when I started in the industry here. So what’s the best way to get your hands on, and your head (and mouth) around all these good drops?

Sigmund/Unsplash Your local wine merchant will help you find better bottles. They’re also likely to be able to share the stories of the people and places behind those bottles.

Your local independent wine shop, if you’re lucky enough to live near such a spot, is the place to start. The person who buys the wine at such a place – often also the person you buy it from – has already done most of the hard work for you. They meet the distributors, importers, and occasionally the winemakers who are responsible for the best wines around. And when they taste those wines and hear their stories, they’re thinking of you, their customers.

Your local wine merchant will help you find better bottles. They’re also likely to be able to share the stories of the people and places behind those bottles; knowing these when you pop the cork is one of the unique pleasures that comes with drinking good wine. A good wine shop is a conduit between the people who make the wine, and the wine drinker.

If you go to the right place, shopping for wine, unlike most consumerism, can itself be a fulfilling experience. As much as good wine is a social product best shared, buying wine can be more than a fiscal exchange.

A good wine merchant will not only be able to augment your purchase by telling you the stories behind it, they’ll listen and learn from you what you might like, what you’re serving with the wine, and who you plan on sharing it with. Go often enough and they’ll recognise your tastes before you do. Supporting your local independent is not just a community-minded thing to do; it can also be a rewarding social exchange as you find an ally in your quest to drink better wine.

Medals, points and algorithmic recommendations can guide consumers, but are relatively soulless when compared to talking to a real person who has selected a wine in the hope you’ll enjoy it as much as they did. That’s true added value.

A lot of us live nowhere near a great independent wine shop, but more than ever there are options out there to improve your wine shopping experience.

Most of the best wine shops in the country now have an online shop front. Many of the newer players in the market offer much more than out of the box digital commerce platforms, with detailed and personal accounts of wines, regions and producers, and innovative ways of directing you to find wines that will suit your tastes. New generation wine merchants are also great at telling the stories of the people and places behind their wines through their social media accounts, especially Instagram. On the site, you’ll also find a sense of the personality of the people you’re buying from, the life of the shop and their unique love for the wine they sell.

Social media has allowed winegrowers to share the stories of their places and personalities, with wine increasingly available to buy direct from their websites. And virtual wine tastings with merchants and makers as a result of the pandemic have sometimes shortened the circuit between the vines and the wine in your glass.

One of the wonderful things about wine is that, when well made, it is a reflection of the work that went into making it. But selling wine is its own art form and one that can enhance your enjoyment even further.

Wine shops worth a visit

There are great places to buy wine. Not just bottle shops with informed selections, but also boutique wine bars that offer the opportunity to take bottles home, and specialist importers with online retail shops selling direct to consumer. Here are a couple of places that have bricks and mortar and online.

Supplied Cellar, Ahuriri, Napier.

Cellar

You can feel the connection to the local winegrowing community, but they also have an astute taste for the best wines being made across Aotearoa.

7/87 Bridge St, Ahuriri, Napier

cellar-nz.com

Supplied Regional Wines and Spirits, Mt Victoria, Wellington.

Regional Wines and Spirits

Regional has an old-school bottle shop feel – but it’s filled with an eclectic and excellent selection of wine and great beer.

15 Ellice St, Mt Victoria, Wellington

regionalwines.co.nz

Supplied Caro's Wine Merchants in Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Caro’s Wine Merchants

You can’t go wrong here as you’re in the hands of true wine lovers.

114 St Georges Bay Rd, Parnell, Auckland; 14 Mackelvie St, Grey Lynn, Auckland (pictured)

caros.co.nz