Ageing wine: Why when it comes to picking a winner, it is just horses for courses

When it comes to building a cellar of dusty bottles, the results can be joyous – and also as uncertain as trying to predict the future.

Cellaring or ageing wine can have its rewards, but so does drinking it.

To cellar well involves some serious investment of time and money. If you’re not put off by that, the next hurdle is appreciating that what you’re investing in is not so much better wine, as much as it is having a stake in the future life of a wine.

My grandfather had a lifelong interest in horse racing; he knew his way around a form guide and betting slip. At some point he and several mates linked up with a scheme that allowed syndicates to part-own race horses. Ultimately, the horses very rarely won any races. But having skin in the game meant following reports from trainers and jockeys, the opportunity to attend a race meeting where you had more on the line than a few bets, and great animation around the bar leaner and family dinner table.

If you have more than a passing interest in wine, that’s what cellaring can be like. You’re not going to end up with a stable full of thoroughbreds and a trophy room full of Melbourne Cups. You’re likely to spend more money than you should, you will definitely have some wines that fall lame before they get to the starting gates and others that are pipped at the post. But it can be a way to have some fun over a few drinks.

Unsplash Jonathan Brookes compares cellaring wine to owning race horses.

The first thing to know is that most wine is not built to last, it’s made to drink more or less when you buy it. The next thing to note is that even if a wine has “cellaring potential”, that doesn’t mean because it’s getting older, it’s getting better. It means it has the potential to change and develop new characteristics before perishing.

In wine speak these are called tertiary characteristics: primary flavours come from the fruit and the vineyard, secondary from the winemaking process, and tertiary from ageing in bottle. In reds, that means fruit flavours become more like prunes and Christmas cake fruit, savoury aromas of leather, smoke, forest floor and mushrooms become more pronounced and tannins feel softer and more integrated. Whites develop aromas of dried fruits, as well as flavours associated with oxidised wine styles, such as toasted nuts and warm spices, all of which can appear more dense and concentrated on the palate than what you might find in a young wine.

Choosing a wine that will age well is like any attempt to predict the future: uncertain. In general, it’s the structural elements of a wine – acidity, tannin (in reds), alcohol and sugar – that give a wine a frame to hang on as it ages. If those parts of the wine are not harmonious in its youth, age is unlikely to improve it.

Although I’ve sold plenty of wine for which I’ve been asked to estimate the apogée, or peak, of a bottle – its optimal drinking age – it’s a concept I’m pretty sceptical about. The thing about wines that are “worthy” of keeping rather than drinking immediately is they evolve and take on different characteristics at different points of their life in the bottle. That path is pretty unpredictable.

Tracking that journey, opening a bottle and thinking of how it tasted the last time you had it and how it has changed, and maybe how you were and how you’ve changed, is the rewarding part of cellaring wine. For that reason, if you’re going to get into ageing wine, you need to buy multiple bottles of the same wine, so you can appreciate its development over time, which of course involves considerable cost as you build a collection of wines.

Old wine can be a true joy. If everything lines up, a long rest in a bottle can take already delightful wines and make them astonishing. Twice I’ve been completely floored by wines pulled from the depths of the cellar, to the point that years later I can remember the details of the time and place I drank them*. There can also be a more cerebral pleasure in tasting a still-living wine from another time that invites you to imagine the people who made it and the time they lived in. Wine’s ability to continue to evolve and transform after its maker has effectively “finished”, making it is unique and fascinating.

Does that mean old wine is better? Not necessarily. Does it mean I’d prefer to drink old wines all the time? Definitely not, I’d be missing out on all the young wines. Does it mean it’s worth the considerable resources it takes to collect wines to age? I’m doubtful. I say that because there are today more than ever so many delicious and diverse wines to be discovered, which drink perfectly well in their youth, and two, because the idea that only older wines can be great precludes drinkers without the resources to have a cellar, which smacks of the kind of elitism that sucks the joy out of the wine drinking culture.

I had a wine cellar once. I was lucky enough to be in a position where I was able to buy wine at cost from some remarkable winemakers (the benefits of being a badly paid cellar rat!) and a neighbour more or less gifted me and a couple of mates some space in a cellar. A couple of terrorist attacks, subsequent redundancy, visa insecurity and a second baby on the way meant life plans changed and we needed to leave town. The wines in the cellar never made it past their infancy; instead, they lubricated a couple of months of long lunches, dinners and parties with mates. In good times and bad – even when it feels, like it did then, that things are falling apart a little – drinking delicious wines with friends and loved ones brings great joy. The age of the wine hardly matters.

Supplied Still Life's Pinot Noir 2020, Domaine Pattes Loup’s Chablis, vent d’ange 2018 and Domaine Ostertag's Heissenberg Riesling 2018.

Three selections to drink now or later

Still Life, Pinot Noir 2020 ($30, including a refillable wine bottle)

By far, the majority of wine is consumed within 24 hours of purchase. Wine is for drinking. Everyday Wine has a range of wines in bottles that can be refilled in-store in Auckland and Wellington (it also offers the service online), which offers well-made wines from top vineyards at good prices, and a sustainable packaging solution.

Domaine Pattes Loup, Chablis, vent d’ange 2018 ($70)

Chardonnay is perhaps the white varietal that wine lovers look to first when they want to age white wine. Thomas Pico at Domaine Pattes Loup is from the next generation of superstar winemakers in Chablis. This is drinking beautifully already and has the backbone necessary to transform interestingly for 10 years or more.

Domaine Ostertag, Heissenberg Riesling 2018 ($70)

Andre Ostertag is a poet, philosopher, playwright, and singular winemaker from the village of Epfig in Alsace. Recent health struggles have seen him take a less hands-on role, as his son Arthur guides Domaine in his own direction. Remarkable power and concentration mean this, like many of Ostertag’s wines, will be unfurling and evolving for decades.

*For the trainspotters out there: Domaine Jamet, Côte Brune, 1991, which was 22 years old, and Champagne Agrapart, Vintage blanc de blanc, 1982 (from Magnum), which was 31 years old.