Why you should pay attention to winemaker's 'second labels'

Good winemakers make good wine. This is why I think there is great value to be found in exploring the second labels of some of our most prestigious producers. A winemaker worth their salt will apply their skills and intuition to any wine they’re making. Making a wine that is more affordable and has greater market appeal is not a compromise for the best winemakers, but an opportunity to use their talents to make different wines, for different times and purposes.

Here’s a selection of some of my favourite second label wines from great producers here and abroad.

Kumeu Village, Chardonnay, 2022, $20

Kumeu River is recognised here and abroad as masters of New Zealand chardonnay. Its estate, and especially single vineyard, wines are serious exercises in power, precision and grace. The Kumeu Village range is made from fruit sourced from other growers in the region, but the same care and underlying principles of making good wine are applied. Here those expertise are applied to make a delicious and purely refreshing wine.

Pyramid Valley, North Canterbury Chardonnay, 2020, $40

Pyramid Valley in Waikari, North Canterbury, is a special place. Chosen for its unique limestone-based soil structure, gentle slopes and cool climate, it’s been farmed biodynamically since it was first planted. Intentionally low yields, and the fact only a small area is actually planted means relatively little wine actually comes from the site. Which means bottles of its two single vineyard pinot noir and chardonnay, are in hot demand, and not cheap.

The North Canterbury chardonnay is made from grapes sourced from some of the region's best growers. Made by head winemaker Huw Kinch, this wine reflects both its region and Pyramid Valley’s unique dialled-back approach to winemaking. At less than a third of the price of the estate chardonnays, it's also great value.

Supplied Good winemakers make good wine, writes Jonathan Brookes.

Les Heritiers du Comte Lafon, Macon Villages, 2020 (approx $50, contact importer Negociants for retailers and pricing)

Domaine des Comtes Lafon in Meursault, Burgundy, has a reputation for making some of the best chardonnay on the planet. Access to their top wines is extremely restricted and prices are astronomical.

When Dominique Lafon established Heritiers du Comte Lafon at the end of the 1990s in the Macon area (the southernmost, and much more affordable, area of Burgundy) he applied all of the same organic and biodynamic principles that have set the blueprint for a modern prestige estate . The result are wines that are laser-focused, complex, refined, with echoes of the stellar wines of the original family estate, at much more earthly prices.

J-L Chave sélections, Cotes du Rhone, Mon Coeur, 2020, $32, Maison Vauron

The Chave family, under the name Domaine Jean-Louis Chave, has made wine in the northern Rhone Valley since 1481. The current generation winemaker, conveniently also called Jean-Louis like the estate’s namesake, has not only inherited some extraordinary terroir, he is also considered one of the most gifted winemakers anywhere. His wines from the famed Hermitage appellation are perhaps the greatest syrah most of us will never drink, and such is their rarity and price.

Fortunately Jean-Louis has also turned his hand to a range of negociant wines called J-L Chave Selections, made from fruit from some of the best growers and terroirs of the Rhone Valley. Mon Coeur (my heart) blends syrah and grenache from a collection of expertly managed Rhone vineyards. For a wine at this price it's incredibly elegant, perfumed and purely delicious.

Ata Rangi, Crimson Pinot Noir, 2020, $38

For more than 40 years Ata Rangi have made some of Aotearoa’s best pinot noir. The Crimson label is made from a selection of younger vines from across the property. Warm spices and floral aromatics make for a savoury complexity that thumbs its nose at any idea that this is a “second label”, it's a seriously delicious pinot noir. And proceeds go to Project Crimson, the charitable trust working to preserve the native red flowering pohutukawa and rata trees.

Escarpment, Pinot Noir, Noir, 2020, $35

Escarpment are another premium pinot noir producer from Martinborough, known especially for their single vineyard wines. Noir is a lighter, fruitier style than the “grown up” pinots. Importantly it's also a wine that the winemaking team has licence to experiment with, where innovation is embraced year to year.

Mt Edward, Ted Pinot Noir, 2020. $35

Central Otago makes some blockbuster pinot noir. I’ve always appreciated Mt Edward for making great wines that seem to be made with people who really enjoy drinking wine in mind. Their style is open, juicy and mouth filling, rather than bold and muscular - it's a style I reckon suits the region. This pinot from their Ted range is soft, unfussy but super satisfying and perfectly reflects their style of wines made to practically drink themselves.