How to avoid a Christmas party hangover this silly season

There have never been so many sophisticated options for non drinkers as there are now.

We’re only a few weeks out from Christmas and people’s calendars are filling up with boozy lunches, office parties and beers in the backyard.

With more alcohol-soaked events come more hangovers – so how can you enjoy the festive season without the next day being a write-off?

Auckland nutritionist Cliff Harvey says most hangovers are caused by a combination of dehydration and congeners, a toxic by-product formed in the fermentation process of making alcohol.

“Congeners are by-products of fermentation and differ between different drinks,” Harvey says.

“They are thought to play a role in hangovers and might be the reason why people feel worse after drinking one drink over another, for example, some people feel worse after drinking whiskey compared to light rums.”

Spirits low in congeners are vodka, gin and rum, while tequila, whiskey and cognac contain the most.

Harvey says dehydration is “the biggest factor” in whether people get a hangover.

“That’s why drinking water between drinks helps and drinking water the following day is crucial,” Harvey said.

Unsplash/Supplied Here’s how to avoid a hangover while imbibing this silly season. (File photo)

A quick straw poll of friends and colleagues’ hangover cures shows a couple of clear patterns: salt and liquid in various forms. There is one cure that combines both – a salty banana milkshake, which Harvey is not opposed to.

“A little salt can make water more palatable and there can be some electrolyte disturbances related to alcohol, [so] electrolyte drinks can help,” he said.

“There is some research to suggest that cloves can help to improve alcohol clearance and some fruits and veggies can enhance or inhibit alcohol metabolism.”

People also shouldn’t be scared of adding a small amount of sugar to their hangover diet, as Harvey says it can provide “a bit of acute relief”.

“Some people are a little hypoglycaemic after drinking a lot of alcohol, but too much can worsen dehydration.”

Unsplash/Supplied It’s a good idea to avoid spirits that are high in congeners, like tequila, whiskey and cognac.

He suggests a small pinch of salt in water with a squeeze of lemon, lime or a teaspoon of honey.

For those who may be partial to a burger to settle their swirling stomachs, Harvey is in support.

“It can help as alcohol causes nausea and comforting foods, especially at the tail end of a hangover, can help to settle one's stomach,” he says.

“Some of this is likely to be psychosomatic though.”

He also points to a recent study that suggests probiotics “might reduce alcohol absorption from the gut”.

“It might reduce both intoxication and hangovers, but the effect isn't likely to be that great if you still drink a lot of booze.”

However, the best thing to do to avoid a hangover is to not drink excessively, Harvey says.

“Alcohol is a known carcinogen and the safe intake is pretty low, probably in the region of less than 2-5 drinks per week.”

Luckily, the zero-alcohol market in New Zealand is booming, with plenty of choices on offer to have fun this silly season, without the debilitating hangover.