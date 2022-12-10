5 best New Zealand-grown bubbles for Christmas

No need to turn to a chalky region in eastern France for your festive fizz. John Saker sat down with Jess Wood of Wellington’s Noble Rot Wine Bar to blind test the best locally-grown sparkling wines for the holiday season.

We knock out some smart bubbles in New Zealand. The style is suited to our cool climate, which ensures retention of the high levels of natural acidity that are so important to the lift and freshness of sparkling wine.

And yet those who produce it don’t always get the credit they deserve.

Just because we give the style names such as “bubbles” and “fizz” and bring it out when the going gets frivolous doesn’t mean there is less craft and attention to detail in its production. Quite the opposite, in fact. Most of the wines we taste tested were made using “méthode traditionnelle”, the technique based around secondary bottle fermentation that was perfected in Champagne.

So here’s to our méthode makers, the quiet achievers of New Zealand wine. Where would we be without them at this time of year?

TOP WHITE

Esses, Coeur de Cuvée Blanc de Blancs, 2015, $65

Kaikoura-based Esses Estate dedicates itself wholly to the production of méthode traditionnelle sparkling wine. And what a fine job they do. This vintage blanc de blancs (100% chardonnay) wowed us from the first taste. Well managed layers of flavour (fresh croissant, yellow plum, apples) flow over the palate in creamy harmony to a long, fine finish. This is a suave, subtle statement that is worth seeking out. You’ll find it in fine wine stores or at esseswine.com.

GREAT BUY

Lindauer, Vintage Series Brut, 2017, $20

This brand helped write the early pages of the New Zealand wine export success story. During the 90s, a million bottles of Lindauer were sold annually in the UK alone. The recent news that Lindauer will now be made with varying amounts of Australian fruit didn’t thrill me, but for the time being you can be sure this 2017 is 100% pure Kiwi. It has a settled, still quality with toasty, apple skin and stonefruit flavours. It would go well with the Christmas ham or lime and ginger chicken, grilled on the barbie. Widely available and yes, well-priced.

MARTINBOROUGH GEM

Palliser, Griffin Méthode Traditionnelle, 2019, $56

Wairarapa isn’t exactly Bubbles Central, but that hasn’t stopped this handsome méthode from being a consistently strong performer on the national stage. (I still remember the 2007 rendition fondly. It was on hand when I celebrated 20 years of marriage). Yeasty brioche scents set up a lovely, complex palate, with warm lemon and chamomile notes and plenty of energy. Put this one to work with kai moana, especially smoked salmon or oysters.

TOP ROSÉ

Lindauer, Special Reserve Rosé, $20

You can’t keep Lindauer out of reports such as this… it’s that insistent, fun little dude who has to crash the party. This rosé is an absolute delight. The base wine has done its time, lending depth and stature. A still core of red cherry and dried fruit flavours are lifted by light, juicy acidity. The fruit has real presence and panache. Have it any time with almost anything.

AND NOW FOR SOMETHING COMPLETELY DIFFERENT…

Hunter’s, Offshoot Pet Nat Sauvignon Blanc, $24.90

A pet nat is a wine of any variety that is bottled before primary fermentation is finished, hence the bubbles and the name – pétillant naturel is French for “natural sparkling”. So it’s not a méthode by any means, just a very playful style of bubbles. This wine puts the fun into funkmeister. The sauvignon blanc flavours jump out, framed by an overt flintiness that gives the fizz an extra tingle. If you’re putting kai moana to the flame (gurnard tacos, anyone?) open a bottle.

HONOURABLE MENTION

Deutz, Limited Edition Prestige Cuvée, 2017, $32

Cloudy Bay, Pelorus NV, $35

Quartz Reef, Methode Traditionnelle Blanc de Blancs, 2017, $85

Daniel Le Brun, Rosé NV, $30

Huia, Sparkling Brut Rosé 2019, $54

No.1 Family Estate, Méthode Traditionnelle Rosé, $45