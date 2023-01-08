Welcome back chardonnay, and other surprising drink trends for 2023

ABC is over (that’s “anything but chardonnay”, for those not clued up).

A new year brings new trends. According to Jonathan Brookes, this year will be full of new stars and some old favourites.

Wine-ing-out will be better than ever (if you can afford it)

It’s no secret the past couple of years have been hard for hospitality, but from adversity has come changes for the better. Where wine is concerned, the return of Kiwis who had wine careers in bigger overseas markets has elevated the level of talent and knowledge here - not to mention the foreign talent who have decided to make Aotearoa home.

Staff shortages have highlighted the value of dedicated hospo professionals, consequently salary expectations and working conditions are slowly improving, encouraging some of the best and brightest to commit to an industry they love.

Part of my job is to taste wine with the people responsible for curating wine lists in restaurants (it’s a hard job…). Over the past few months I’ve been blown away by the sharp wine lists out there, with astute selections from around the world.

Talking recently with colleagues from across the ditch, the number of great wine lists (especially in Sydney) has exploded, consumers willing to pay high prices for special bottles driving demand. Wine-ing-out in 2023 is definitely not going to get cheaper as costs rise across all parts of the industry, but if great wine is your thing, it’s going to get better.

READ MORE:

* 6 refreshing rosés to sip this summer

* Sulphur, so good? What it really means when wine 'contains sulphites'

* 'Like kissing mother earth': A master's guide to drinking mezcal



Everything old is new again

Many new and interesting labels hit the market in New Zealand in 2022, but as excited as we should be that our wine industry is getting younger, we should be just as excited by the fact it’s getting older.

In the last weeks of 2022 I was fortunate to spend some time at both Ata Rangi in Martinborough, and Felton Road in Central Otago, who were turning 40 and 25 respectively.

After spending time with the small teams who run these vineyards, there’s no sense of a conservative approach to preserving a legacy, but rather an energy to question how they can do things better - in the winery, the vineyard, and in their relationship to the broader environment.

From what I observed, if time on the land, and a desire to reflect that land gives a sense of purpose, the way to achieve that is to take what has been learnt and keep asking questions about how to do it better; and so some of our most established vineyards are some of our most innovative.

What is old, is new. As a handful of the pioneers of the modern Aotearoa wine industry roll into their fifth decade, and many hit their 20s, look to our established vineyards to make better wine than ever in 2023.

SUPPLIED How a professional tastes wine.

Months of drought

Dry January started as a response to the soaking wet festive period. Dry July and sober October both rhyme. In 2023 we’re going to need to be more creative with names we give to a month off the sauce, because there’s going to be more of them.

Like running a marathon for charity, or meditating, not drinking alcohol is gaining traction as a virtuous lifestyle choice - and with good reason. Alcohol abuse has many serious negative health and societal outcomes, and a month off drinking can make you feel great.

My concern however is that these fixed periods of abstinence may become like fad diets, and send us yo-yoing into periods of bingeing. I’m far from mastering my own relationship to alcohol, but I find thinking about wine as a food helps: get it from the best source you can, choose for flavour and enjoyment, drink it with a variety of other foods, in moderation, and ideally at a table with friends and loved ones. It beats dieting.

Getty Images We’re going to need to be more creative with names we give to a month off the sauce, because there’s going to be more of them.

Chardonnay is back, and it feels so grown-up

ABC is over (that’s “anything but chardonnay”, for those not clued up). Chardonnay is all over the lists of popular restaurants, and if you listen to most sommeliers around the country, we can’t get enough of it.

And the market is no longer dominated by any particular winemaking style, so we get to see the versatility of this most noble of white grapes, from rich and round to steely and chiselled.

The cult of naturalism

Forget Dom Perignon or Grand Cru Burgundy, if trends in the rest of the world tell us anything, expect to see cult natural wines being charged to the expense accounts of those with deep pockets and an even deeper need to be seen. $700 bottles of oxidised savagnin anyone?

Silver linings?

The Global Financial Crisis gave rise to the pop-up restaurant, where talented chefs abandoned the sinking fine dining scene, finding a way to serve extraordinary and inventive food that was affordable.

The best new restaurants were found in off-piste locations, where they embraced humble minimalism rather than flashy fitouts. And it was here that natural wine got a foothold, as the focus on simplicity and providence fitted with how these ingredient-led restaurants defined themselves.

Which makes me wonder: if things go as tits-up as some economists are picking for 2023, what innovations we might see in how and where we drink wine?

Look to talented young wine folks opening small and deceptively simple wine bars in the suburbs, or pop-up style wine nights driven by the new generation of winemakers and wine lovers who don’t want, or can’t afford, to wait to be invited into established venues to show their wares. I’d drink to that.