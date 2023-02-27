How a packaging accident made this beverage one of the most famous brands in the world

A lot of thought and planning often goes into the design of your favourite food and drink products.

But for this iconic beverage, its distinctive packaging came as a complete accident.

Angostura aromatic bitters, which was established in 1824 in Angostura, Venezuela, has a famously oversized label which doesn't properly wrap around the bottle.

When original founder Dr. Johann Siegert died, his two sons took over the business and began entering their bitters brand into competitions around the world.

READ MORE:

* How a love of India inspired Kiwi gin start-up Moksha

* Raise your glass to the ice with a slice of space science

* Two classic cognac cocktails

* How to pack a punch with style



According to Angostura's website, one of the brothers oversaw the design of a new bottle, while the other was in charge of making the label.

The men "failed to consult each other" on the sizes of the bottle and packaging, resulting in an oversized label which was a few sizes too big.

"The error was spotted in time but each brother, and indeed everyone else, thought somebody would deal with the problem," the brand's origin story reads.

But when it was time for competition, they had no other choice than to enter the bitters with its baggy label.

As the story goes, Angostura didn't do well in the competition. However, one of the judges remarked on the bottle's packaging and convinced them it made the product stand out.

Their mistake was never fixed and now, over a century later, Angostura still has its distinctive oversized labels.

Twitter user Colin Landforce reminded the internet of Angostura's quirky history, surprising many fans of the historic bitters brand.

"They lost the contest but a judge pulled em aside and told em the wonky label made their product stand out," his Twitter thread read.﻿

"They kept doing it and not only is Angostura one of the biggest brands in the space, their aesthetic dominates the category."

Angostura aromatic bitters are a major player in the cocktail and alcohol space. Drinks such as Manhattans, Negronis and an Old Fashioned use bitters in its recipe, while it's also an essential ingredient in the non-alcoholic pub favourite, lemon, lime and bitters.

The bitters are produced by House of Angostura in Trinidad and Tobago.

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.