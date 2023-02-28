Planning to go dry? Try powdered beer

A German brewery has said it is on the brink of creating a drink that will revolutionise the global beverage industry: beer in powdered form.

Neuzeller Klosterbrau in eastern Germany, which has been brewing for almost 500 years, said it would bring the powder to market this year.

The eco-friendly innovation has the potential to slash the weight of shipments by 90% because there will be no need to transport it in liquid form or in heavy bottles.

Stefan Fritsche, the brewery's managing director, said Neuzeller had developed the powder over the past two years with the help of government funding. Dubbed "dryest beer", it differs from other powdered beers in that it contains alcohol and is carbonated.

READ MORE:

* World's oldest bar? Archaeologists find a nearly 5000-year-old tavern

* Drama, intrigue, cabaret and comedy as arts fest launches into round two

* Ed Sheeran takes time to serenade Sydney Children's Hospital patients hours before concert

* Travel bites: The pint-sized German restaurant pumping out 6000 bangers per day

* Esk Valley winery digs out 12,000 bottles of wine from silt



"It's the world first complete beer in powdered form and it could change the world," Fritsche said. "Add water and you'll get a beer with the complete beer taste including alcohol and carbon dioxide and a head of foam. In principle we can produce any beer in the world using the method - dark beer, light beer, India pale ale, whatever."

The company presented an alcohol-free version of the light beer last week and is seeking partners to help market versions with and without alcohol.

The Times has not yet had an opportunity to savour it, but a reporter for the regional newspaper Markische Oderzeitung said: "It tastes a bit malty like beer, only the alcohol is missing."

Fritsche said the energy crisis, inflation and shortages of glass caused in part by the halt to deliveries from Russia and Ukraine created compelling arguments for powdered beer.

Unsplash A German brewery has said it is on the brink of creating a drink that will revolutionise the global beverage industry: powdered beer.

In a country fiercely proud of its centuries-old brewing tradition, Neuzeller, based in Brandenburg near the border with Poland, has raised eyebrows with innovations including an anti-ageing beer that "revives every fibre in the body". It fought and won a legal battle to add sugar syrup to its Schwarzer Abt (Black Abbot) speciality beer, in defiance of the country's beer purity law that dates back to 1516 and dictates that beer must contain only water, malt, hops and yeast.

"We want to bring new ideas into the industry and we've been seen as a troublemaker, a disruptor," Fritsche said. "But if we don't do this, then a big multinational like InBev will come and do it."

Fritsche said powdered beer made sense only for brewers that supplied markets far away and that Germany's predominantly small and medium-sized brewers would continue to conventionally brew and bottle beer for their local consumers.

- THE TIMES, LONDON