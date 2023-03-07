Bartender reveals why asking for 'no ice' at a bar is a bad idea

Other bartenders were quick to comment after the TikToker's response was labelled 'rude'.

As a bartender, you can be asked for a range of different requests, speciality drinks, inclusions and exclusions. The rise of TikTok and its 'hacks' have only fuelled this fire.

One such 'hack' that has been doing the rounds on online is asking your bartender for no ice in your drink is a sure-fire way to get yourself more alcohol in your beverage.

However, a bartender on TikTok has cleared up any confusion asserting that no ice does not equal more alcohol.

TikTok user Jemima June, who is known as @jemimajune_ online, has racked up more than 8 million views after telling a customer that "no ice" doesn't mean more alcohol.

In the clip, a customer is heard asking for a tequila cranberry with no ice. After being served his drink, the customer repeats "no ice", June responds "There's no ice in that. Do you want a double tequila cranberry?"

"Just because you say 'no ice' doesn't mean you're going to get more alcohol. Double means you're going to get more alcohol," the TikToker could also be heard saying.

Commenters under the TikTok were divided over the matter, with some viewers finding the bartender to be abrasive in response to what some people thought was a simple request.

"I don't have ice because I don't like it, I would just avoid a place like this," a commenter wrote.

However, other bartenders came to June's defence with their own anecdotes and explanations. "We always get 'that' customer," another added.

"Exactly!! That must be so frustrating yelling over the music!! I am a bartender at a sports bar and could never," one commenter wrote.

"The people saying you have an attitude clearly have never worked in the industry! It happens constantly and these customers need to be lectured," a fourth added.

