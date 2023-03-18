The biggest coffee sin, according to a Wellington barista

In the first of our regular Your Weekend column series, Who makes your coffee? we meet Erik Wesslen from Peoples Coffee in Wellington.

What do you do when you’re not making coffee?

My second happy place apart from coffee is being in the kitchen, cooking really puts a smile on my face. Some other hobbies would be camping and exploring the beautiful nature New Zealand has. Lastly, spending time with my wonderful friends!

What’s your coffee order?

Filter or a long black, ideally Ethiopian.

What’s the key to a great coffee?

A knowledgeable barista who shows care and love into the coffee they are producing.

What’s your favourite thing about being a barista?

Being able to work with something I am passionate about and experimenting with different recipes and brew methods to get the best possible brew. Meeting like-minded people within the community, and of course my amazing colleagues.

Dairy substitutes, yay or nay?

Absolutely a yes. It gives everyone an opportunity to enjoy coffee.

Decaf, yay or nay?

Yes decaf is a great way to have a nice brew anytime of the day. Decaf gets a lot of bad rep, but find a roastery that knows what it is doing and try it out.

Flavour shots, yay or nay?

Bane of my existence.

Where’s the best local spot for a late-night feed?

Oikos is one of my favorite places in Wellington, great food and awesome owner and staff. I usually go with a group of friends and we order almost everything. Can’t go wrong.

What’s the biggest coffee sin?

Putting flavour shots in coffee. Just buy an energy drink at that point. Coffee and wine are very much the same when it comes to how carefully it is picked and treated up until when it is served for consumers. I think it is very silly to disguise the gorgeous flavour with artificial sugars.