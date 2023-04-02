Three umami wines that activate 'the fifth flavour'

Porcini mushroom season (February to June) is one of my favourite times of year. I love the meaty, earthy, perfumy flavours of these queens of wild fungi, and I also love the immediacy and relatively short-lived nature of the growing season.

I dig how foragers have their own hidden go-to patches. When I worked in restaurants, porcini season would see back door visits by itinerant ’shroom hunters, whose preferred currency was folding cash or single malt whisky - whichever was closest to hand. It’s a special time of year.

Recently seeing new-season porcinis pop-up on restaurant specials boards and Instagram, with photos of undisclosed locations, got me thinking - and salivating - about just what I love about the flavour of wild mushrooms.

Cooked in butter, seasoned simply with salt or soy, or added to a stew, they’re simultaneously deeply savoury while having an intense richness that gives the impression of sweetness. Earthy with a waft of funky perfume. Delicious and moreish. More simply, prepared this way, porcini have a distinctly umami flavour.

Umami, “the fifth flavour”, was named in 1908 when Japanese scientist Kikunae Ikeda realised that broths made with kombu seaweed had a flavour that could not be identified as one of the accepted four tastes - salty, sweet, bitter, sour. In fact, umami can contain elements of all four.

Ikeda discovered it was the glutamate in algae that gave kombu this taste, which is an element of many other foods that we now identify as umami. Parmesan cheese, soy sauce, fish sauce, asparagus and mushrooms (especially when dried) are among those ingredients high in umami flavour.

It’s particularly present in fermented foods such as cheeses, ferment-based sauces and spreads (soy and fish sauce and yeast spreads), cured and aged meats, sauerkraut and kimchi. It’s a deeply savoury taste that is rich and enhances other flavours, makes you salivate and keeps you coming back.

I find umami useful, and underutilised, for describing wine. I’ve written before about how I’m not a fan of overly esoteric and specific terms for describing flavours in wine. Partly because descriptions of cherrywood-smoked peppercorns, tea leaves and scorched earth just don’t give me an idea of how a wine will taste, and partly because the pleasure I get from drinking wine is never about using complicated metaphors to identify increasingly small details of flavour.

I find myself talking much more about how a wine drinks rather than how it tastes. Flavour is important, but so is shape, feel and how the wine makes me feel when I drink it. So when it comes to appreciating and talking about flavour in wine I tend to be a generalist.

Basic tastes - salty, sweet, bitter, sour and umami - when combined with descriptions of the other senses I have when drinking a wine, give me a good idea of what’s in my glass and what I do or don’t enjoy about it. Umami I find especially interesting because it describes flavours that wine people refer to as secondary and tertiary - flavours that derive from the process of making and ageing wine.

Fermentation transforms the primary flavours of food and drink products and gives us delicious new flavours, especially umami. And this is also true with wine.

Recently I’ve enjoyed drinking a few different white wines from the sub-alpine Jura region in eastern France. All wines that the winemakers have favoured long, slow periods of wild fermentation and extended time in barrels in contact with lees - the expired yeasts.

The result being delicious wines that are both densely packed with rich fruit character but also intensely savoury, occasionally with a whiff of barrel room funk, flavours that are complex, incredibly satisfying and simultaneously moreish. They taste umami.

Although more subtle, I found that same umami profile in a bottle of slightly aged German riesling I enjoyed recently over a BYO lunch at a Japanese restaurant. It worked brilliantly with the food. Thinking in terms of umami in wine opens up a world of flavour combinations.

It is tradition in Jura to drink their oxidative white wines with aged comte - the most famous cheese of the region - which is packed with umami flavour. In Spain, sherry is served with dry cured hams, or conserved fish, or smoked almonds, all of which are high in umami.

Parmigiano reggiano was one of the first non Japanese foods to be identified as having a high umami content, on more than a couple of occasions top flight winemakers have pulled a wedge of aged parmesan from their bags to serve with their super savoury, deep and complex wines. Umami is a flavour profile that transcends cultures and traditions.

Three wines with a lick of umami flavour to try:

Neudorf, Rosie’s Block Moutere Albarino, 2022, $33

Slippery, oily, and deliciously drinkable. Ripe stonefruit character is given a moreish edge by umami notes that take you straight to the seaside.

Equipo Navazos, Bota de Fino (Amontillado) #45, $89.50

Aged under flor (a layer of naturally forming yeast), dry oxidative sherry is packed with umami power. This sees 15 or more years in barrel, and is one of the very best. Perfect with salty, slightly funky, dry aged hams.

Johanneshof, Marlborough Methode Traditionnelle, 2011, $49

With extended time on lees great sparkling wine takes on rich, salty umami flavours - dry and delicious. Johanneshof take no shortcuts with these wines, from vines planted on steep hillsides more than 40 years ago and matured in cellars deep inside hillside caves, on lees for nine years before release. Complex, enlivening and sophisticated.