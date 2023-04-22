'I love making a difference in someone’s day' says barista, grandma of 10

Chrissy is the beloved barista of Streetwise coffee cart, Palmerston North.

In our regular series, Who makes your coffee? we meet Chrissy, from Streetwise Ferguson Cart, Palmerston North.

What do you do when you’re not making coffee?

My family is my life outside of work. I have 10 beautiful children and 10 adorable grandchildren.

What’s your coffee order?

Large, mild, caramel oat latte. It is superb.

What’s the key to a great coffee?

A fabulous barista, a great coffee shot, perfectly steamed milk (if required), and following through with excellent customer service with some funny banter to brighten their day.

What’s the hot topic in your neighbourhood this week? What are people talking about at the cart?

Daylight savings. The good and the bad of the changes in time. And the wind. People dislike the wind.

What’s your favourite thing about being a barista?

I love making a difference in someone’s day. It can take just a smile, some chat, wishing them the best day, listening. One day I simply listened to a young man of 89 who thanked me as he hadn’t spoken to anyone in two months. Even though that broke my heart, it warmed my heart that I could do that for him.

Warwick Smith/Stuff “I have done a bungy jump. Never again.” says Chrissy.

Dairy substitutes, yay or nay?

Yay! All the way. If you want it for taste or necessity, then I will make it.

Decaf, yay or nay?

Hmmm. If you want it, I will make it.

Flavour shots, yay or nay?

I drink caramel so definitely “yay”. You don’t know what you are missing out on, so give it a go.

What’s the local delicacy in your area?

Mocha. With marshmallows or without. Coconut mochas seem to be the most popular.

Tell us a secret your customers don’t know about you:

I have done a bungy jump. Never again.

What’s the biggest coffee sin?

An absurd amount of sugar in your coffee. Why? You lose the great coffee flavour.