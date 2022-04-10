Recipe: Sam Mannering's quick plum and filo tart
Sam Mannering's quick plum filo tart
This is lazy of me and I love it. For me, puddings are one of two things.
A well-thought out, well-planned masterpiece done very much in advance and bustled out to much fanfare and acclaim. Or, a spontaneous, spur of the moment thing, usually spurred on by a spontaneous, spur of the moment drinks gathering that turned into a spontaneous spur of the moment dinner.
The latter happens quite often at my house.
Point is, you can quite easily slap together a somewhat impressive and delicious looking pudding at a minute’s notice without having a panic attack. Plums are excellent at the moment. Use them.
READ MORE:
* Recipe: Peach cobbler
* Plum and honey frangipane tart
* Recipe: Sam Mannering's bacon & bean soup, plus the ultimate custard pie
* Recipe: Sam Mannering's salad of pumpkin, lentils, cauliflower and hazelnuts
PREP TIME: 10 MINS
COOK TIME: 25 MINS
SERVES: 4-6
Ingredients
4-5 ripe plums, stones removed and thinly sliced
3 tbsp brown or muscovado sugar
3 tbsp butter
About 6 sheets of filo pastry
Lime or lemon zest
Method
-
Preheat the oven to 180°C on fan bake.
-
Grease a cake tin or cast iron pan with a little butter.
-
Toss together the sliced plums and sugar. The sugar will quickly melt into the plums and you will be left with a slightly wet mix.
-
Scrunch the filo up loosely as if it were paper, and arrange in the pan, making sure that the base is covered completely. Dot over half the butter. Arrange the plum mix over the top, and then dot over the remaining butter.
-
Plonk into the oven and bake for about 20-25 minutes, until golden brown and crisp. Take care not to let it burn. Once out of the oven, allow to cool a little. Scatter over the zest and serve, with cream or ice cream.
Sunday Magazine