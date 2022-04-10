Recipe: Sam Mannering's quick plum and filo tart

Sam Mannering's quick plum filo tart

This is lazy of me and I love it. For me, puddings are one of two things.

A well-thought out, well-planned masterpiece done very much in advance and bustled out to much fanfare and acclaim. Or, a spontaneous, spur of the moment thing, usually spurred on by a spontaneous, spur of the moment drinks gathering that turned into a spontaneous spur of the moment dinner.

The latter happens quite often at my house.

Point is, you can quite easily slap together a somewhat impressive and delicious looking pudding at a minute’s notice without having a panic attack. Plums are excellent at the moment. Use them.

PREP TIME: 10 MINS

COOK TIME: 25 MINS

SERVES: 4-6

Ingredients

4-5 ripe plums, stones removed and thinly sliced

3 tbsp brown or muscovado sugar

3 tbsp butter

About 6 sheets of filo pastry

Lime or lemon zest

Method