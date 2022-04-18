Making the most of lamb this Easter

Chef Ethan Flack’s easter lamb receipe using lamb, parsnips and mayweed gel, which has been plated up on a Ceramics in Harmony John Kalb pottery plate, a business also based in Invercargill.

Lamb and Easter have featured side by side for many years. Lamb was historically an important symbol associated with Easter and nowadays is often savoured as part of a traditional Easter feast.

While living in the United Kingdom I was immersed in the tradition of spring lamb at Easter served alongside spring vegetables.

Here in New Zealand, we enjoy lamb all year round but I am excited about the prospect of having lamb with autumnal root vegetables this year as part of my Easter feast.

I love getting out and spending time with our local Southland producers and have created this dish with them in mind. If you can, I encourage you to think local when making choices on where to purchase your meat and vegetables.

Wilson’s Vege on the Winton-Lorneville Highway is a one-stop shop for autumn and winter vegetables. Dave and Kathy have been growing their vegetables on the same site for more than 30 years and grow many different varieties. I personally find that their vegetables have exceptional flavour and am especially enjoying their parsnips at the moment.

Bill and Sue French, of Leelands Lamb, are also passionate local producers. They focus on producing high quality lamb 52 weeks of the year. They deal directly with their customers; allowing the story of their lamb to be told which is what excites me about their product (as well as its flavour). They farm just outside of Invercargill and the lamb is processed in town before being served all over New Zealand.

I love the match of lamb and parsnips at this time of year and this quick recipe focuses on using the same pan to cook both products. I also want to introduce you to pineapple mayweed. Dave, from Wilsons Vege, calls it a “weed” as it grows amongst his parsnips but it also grows around footpaths and has a unique flavour.

Robyn Edie A fresh bouquet of Pineapple Mayweed and Chef Ethan Flack’s Mayweed Vinegar made last year.

If you see it in your garden or on the edge of the footpath; rub the yellow bud between your fingers and get a scent of pineapple! Although all the Pineapple Mayweed is edible, it is the flowers where the majority of the flavour is.

It is a relative to German Camomile and has similar medicinal purposes yet a key way I feel to optimise the flavour is by infusing the picked heads into a liquid then using that in cooking. I have included a recipe for pineapple mayweed gel and while this is not essential, I love it!

Lamb, Parsnips and Mayweed (recipe feeds two people)

Lamb Sirloin

1 Lamb Sirloin (Lamb Backstrap or Racks can be used as a replacement)

1 T Oil

Pinch Salt

30g Butter

1 Sprig Rosemary

To start, score the lamb fat with a sharp knife by cutting lightly, piercing into the fat. Cut both ways to create small diamonds then once complete, cover and allow meat to come up to room temperature. (Usually takes about 30 minutes). This step is important so please do it.

I bring all my meat to room temperature when pan cooking as it allows for a more even and consistent finished cook.

Next, warm a frying pan over a medium heat, add oil and then place lamb in with the fat side down. Continue to cook with the fat side down until golden and crispy. You should remove most of the liquid fat every few minutes by tilting the pan over a bowl to drain while holding the lamb stable. (Keep the excess fat for a later use - I love to roast my potatoes in this instead of oil or butter).

Once the fat side of the lamb is golden, flip over and start to colour the flesh side until brown. At this stage, add in the butter and rosemary and baste by spooning the liquid over the meat for two minutes.

Continue to cook to your preference before removing from the heat and place on a tray. (Keep the frying pan ready to use for the parsnips)

Loosely cover the lamb and leave to rest for 10 minutes. This step is important so please do it – it allows the meat to relax, the juices to release evenly back into the meat and will eat much better.

Robyn Edie Parsnips from Wilson’s Vege.

Roast Parsnips

2 Parsnips

Salt

15 Pineapple Mayweed Heads

Pineapple Mayweed Stalks

15g Butter

Firstly, peel and cut parsnips into even size pieces.

Next, place parsnips in a medium pot, cover with water, add the mayweed stalks and a pinch of salt.

Bring the pot to the boil then simmer for one minute.

Drain off liquid and leave parsnips to semi dry with the steam.

Next, place the part cooked parsnips into the frying pan you used to cook the lamb. Toss the

parsnips around in pan to coat with fat then return to the stove and cook over a medium heat.

Turn the parsnips every couple of minutes to allow for an even cook. Cook until golden brown.

To finish, add butter and mayweed heads and cook for a further two minutes.

Drain slightly on a paper towel before serving.

Mayweed Gel

750g White Wine Vinegar

75g Pineapple Mayweed Heads

250g Water

150g Sugar

10g AgarAgar​ (available at all main supermarkets in the baking section; normally beside the

setting/rising/thickening agents)

First you need to infuse the mayweed into the vinegar. This can be a short overnight infusion or it can be infused in a sterilised jar for up to four months.

For either option, place the vinegar into a medium pot and bring to the boil.

Next place the mayweed heads into a sterilised jar and carefully pour the boiling vinegar over top. Seal immediately and leave to cool. Store in a cool dark place until required.

For the Gel, strain the vinegar into a pot, add the water then bring to a simmer.

Once the liquid is warm, in a separate bowl, mix together the sugar and agar agar

Next, add the sugar and agar agar​ mixture to the vinegar and water and bring to the boil.

Boil the liquid for one minute before pouring into a tray to set. Allow to cool to room temperature before placing in the fridge and setting for one hour.

Once set, remove from tray and blend set mixture until it is a smooth gel like consistency.

This amount of Mayweed Gel will be enough for more than one serving so store in a sterilised jar/container and keep in fridge. (The gel will last up to three months)

NB: This recipe also works really well with mint or rosemary as the herb infusion.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Lamb Sirloin on the bone from Leelands Lamb.

To Serve

Slice the rested lamb and place on the plate.

Ensure parsnips are warm before adding to plate.

Finish with a dollop of Mayweed Gel and enjoy all together.

To find out more about Ethan go to https://www.ethanflack.co.nz/