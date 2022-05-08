Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's rhubarb muffins

When I was living in New York, “Rhubarb Season” was huge - it is super seasonal there - I didn’t realise how lucky I was growing up with it always in the garden, ready to be used whenever.

Rhubarb muffins are a delicious way to use rhubarb - the muffins have rhubarb chunks throughout, and there is a little finely diced rhubarb in the streusel topping too.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 30 minutes

Makes: 12 muffins

Ingredients:

Rhubarb streusel

100g sugar

Zest of ½ an orange

½ tsp vanilla bean paste (optional)100g plain flour

70g butter, cold, cut into chunks

50g fresh rhubarb, sliced thinly

Rhubarb muffins

250g plain flour

200g white sugar

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

Pinch of salt

1 egg, at room temperature

130g full fat Greek yoghurt, at room temperature

90g butter, melted and cooled

100g milk, at room temperature

1 tsp vanilla bean paste or extract200g rhubarb, finely sliced

Method:

Preheat the oven to 190C bake. Line a 12 hole muffin pan with paper liners.

Rhubarb streusel

Place the sugar into a small bowl. Add the orange zest and vanilla, if using, rub in using your fingers. Add in the flour and salt and mix to combine, then add in the butter and rub in using your fingers until the butter is incorporated and the mixture is crumbly. Add in the sliced rhubarb and mix to combine. Set aside.

Rhubarb muffins