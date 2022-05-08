Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's rhubarb muffins
When I was living in New York, “Rhubarb Season” was huge - it is super seasonal there - I didn’t realise how lucky I was growing up with it always in the garden, ready to be used whenever.
Rhubarb muffins are a delicious way to use rhubarb - the muffins have rhubarb chunks throughout, and there is a little finely diced rhubarb in the streusel topping too.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Bake time: 30 minutes
Makes: 12 muffins
Ingredients:
Rhubarb streusel
100g sugar
Zest of ½ an orange
½ tsp vanilla bean paste (optional)100g plain flour
70g butter, cold, cut into chunks
50g fresh rhubarb, sliced thinly
Rhubarb muffins
250g plain flour
200g white sugar
2 tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
Pinch of salt
1 egg, at room temperature
130g full fat Greek yoghurt, at room temperature
90g butter, melted and cooled
100g milk, at room temperature
1 tsp vanilla bean paste or extract200g rhubarb, finely sliced
Method:
Preheat the oven to 190C bake. Line a 12 hole muffin pan with paper liners.
Rhubarb streusel
Place the sugar into a small bowl. Add the orange zest and vanilla, if using, rub in using your fingers. Add in the flour and salt and mix to combine, then add in the butter and rub in using your fingers until the butter is incorporated and the mixture is crumbly.
Add in the sliced rhubarb and mix to combine. Set aside.
Rhubarb muffins
Whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg, yoghurt, butter, milk, and vanilla bean paste.
Add the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and fold lightly with a spatula to only just combine, then add the chopped rhubarb in and finish folding in the dry ingredients along with the rhubarb (it is important not to over mix muffins).
-
Using a cookie scoop or a cup measure, measure about ¼ cup of batter into each muffin cup, smoothing down lightly with a spoon if needed. Top each with about a Tablespoon of the rhubarb streusel, spreading over the surface of the muffin with your fingers.
Bake the muffins for 30-35 minutes, or until the centre springs back when lightly pressed and a skewer inserted comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and allow to cool for 5 minutes before removing from the pan and allowing to cool completely.
Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature.
