Recipe: Sam Mannering's braised lamb with quince
I absolutely hate but also love this time of year, ya know?
When beach weather becomes jacket weather, salads turn into stews, and my complexion reverts back to a Scottish frost.
The quince’s greatest claim to fame seems to be in that stupid poem by Lear, where an owl and a pussycat eat a romantic dinner of raw quince and unseasoned beef mince. This putrid offering was served with a runcible spoon despite neither animal having opposable thumbs. I can only presume the cat ignored the spread and ate the owl. (I jest, I revel in nonsense, as is surely apparent).
Anyway. ’Tis now the season for braises. Get a lamb shoulder with the bone in, and don’t discard them, throw them into the mix as well - that way you can have a couple of lovely bits to chew on at the end. A good mash won’t go amiss with this.
LAMB BRAISED WITH WHITE WINE AND QUINCE
PREP TIME: 30 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 4 HOURS
SERVES: 4-6
INGREDIENTS
Olive oil
1 lamb shoulder, cut into largish chunks (see note)
Sea salt and black pepper
4 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
2 large shallots, finely chopped
Couple of bay leaves, few sprigs of rosemary, thyme, that sort of thing
1 cup dry white wine
2 quinces, fluff rubbed off, cored and cut into 2-3cm chunks
3-4 cups of good beef, vegetable or chicken stock
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
1 small handful flat-leafed parsley leaves, roughly chopped
METHOD
-
Preheat the oven to 160°C.
-
Get a large flameproof, ovenproof casserole dish - a Lodge or Le Creuset or the like - and place over a moderately high heat with a good glug of olive oil.
-
Season the lamb and add in batches, frying quickly until well browned on all sides. Don’t overcrowd the pan, as it won’t brown. Transfer the browned meat to a bowl and set aside for a minute.
-
To the same pan, add the garlic and shallots and fry gently for a couple of minutes until translucent and fragrant - don’t let it darken too much or burn.
-
Return the meat, the herbs and the chopped quince to the pan, along with any juices at the bottom of the bowl. Bring up the heat and pour in the wine. Let it simmer away and reduce a bit before adding enough stock to cover, seasoning generously and popping into the oven to braise away for at least 2.5-3 hours, until the meat is falling apart.
-
Once out of the oven, allow to rest a little. Combine the chopped parsley and the lemon zest with a squeeze of lemon, a glug of oil and a good seasoning of salt and pepper. Mix together and serve alongside the lamb.
