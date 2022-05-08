Recipe: Sam Mannering's braised lamb with quince

I absolutely hate but also love this time of year, ya know?

When beach weather becomes jacket weather, salads turn into stews, and my complexion reverts back to a Scottish frost.

The quince’s greatest claim to fame seems to be in that stupid poem by Lear, where an owl and a pussycat eat a romantic dinner of raw quince and unseasoned beef mince. This putrid offering was served with a runcible spoon despite neither animal having opposable thumbs. I can only presume the cat ignored the spread and ate the owl. (I jest, I revel in nonsense, as is surely apparent).

Anyway. ’Tis now the season for braises. Get a lamb shoulder with the bone in, and don’t discard them, throw them into the mix as well - that way you can have a couple of lovely bits to chew on at the end. A good mash won’t go amiss with this.

LAMB BRAISED WITH WHITE WINE AND QUINCE

PREP TIME: 30 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 4 HOURS

SERVES: 4-6

INGREDIENTS

Olive oil

1 lamb shoulder, cut into largish chunks (see note)

Sea salt and black pepper

4 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

2 large shallots, finely chopped

Couple of bay leaves, few sprigs of rosemary, thyme, that sort of thing

1 cup dry white wine

2 quinces, fluff rubbed off, cored and cut into 2-3cm chunks

3-4 cups of good beef, vegetable or chicken stock

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 small handful flat-leafed parsley leaves, roughly chopped

METHOD