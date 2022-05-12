Last minute dinner sorted: Cook lemon pepper chicken with gold kumara mash tonight

It’s the nature of a quick, last-minute meal that they’re often throw-everything-in-one-pan jobs, but a dinner with multiple components can also be simple and fast to prepare. Here, the kumara – a great source of needed Vitamin C as we head into the cooler months – cooks to mashing point while you prepare the chicken and vegetables.

This recipe calls for out-of-season vegetables, but there are many more widely and cheaply available veg that will benefit from the same cooking treatment – broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussel sprouts all come to mind. Of course, you could always use frozen green beans or any other frozen vegetable too.

Lemon pepper chicken with gold kumara mash

by Nadia Lim

Gold Kumara Mash

600g gold kumara, peeled and diced 2cm

¼ cup milk

1 tablespoon butter

120-150g baby spinach leaves, roughly chopped

Lemon Pepper Chicken

550g skinless, boneless chicken thighs

1 tablespoon flour

1 tablespoon lemon pepper seasoning (store-bought)

½ cup white wine or chicken stock

2 cloves garlic, minced

Zest and juice of ½ lemon

Veges

400g green beans, ends trimmed

1 capsicum, core and seeds removed, sliced 1cm-thick

Method

Preheat oven to 220C. Bring a medium pot of salted water to the boil. Preheat a baking dish (if using).

1. Cook kumara in pot of boiling water until very soft, 15–17 minutes. Drain and mash with milk and butter until smooth. Fold through spinach and season to taste with salt and pepper.

2. While kumara cooks, prepare the rest of the meal. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. In a medium bowl, combine flour and lemon pepper spice. Heat a drizzle of oil in an oven-proof fry-pan on medium-high heat and lightly coat chicken in flour/ lemon pepper spice mix.

3. Cook chicken for 1–2 minutes each side, until golden (chicken does not need to be cooked through). Set aside.

4. Return pan to medium-high heat, add wine/stock and garlic to deglaze pan. Cook 1-2 minutes until wine/stock has reduced. Add browned chicken, lemon zest and juice. Simmer for 1 minute, spooning juices over chicken. Place pan into oven and bake chicken for 6-8 minutes, until cooked through.

5. While chicken is cooking, heat a drizzle of oil in another fry pan on high heat. Stir-fry beans and capsicum for 3-4 minutes, tossing regularly, until beans are bright green and just tender. Season with salt and pepper.

To serve, divide gold kumara mash between plates and top with lemon pepper chicken. Serve veges on the side and drizzle over any cooking juices.

