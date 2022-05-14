Weekend baking: Loaf around with three delicious loaves

I really love a loaf. Somewhere between a bread and a cake, a loaf can do everything from a kid’s lunchbox to a chic tea party. I’ve been known to ice a loaf and serve it to guests as dessert; equally – and more commonly – I’ve toasted a slice and called it breakfast.

These three loaves run the gamut from dense and rich to light and fruity. What they have in common, besides being quite simple, is that they are all delicious.

Lemon and lime olive oil loaf

Tamara West/Supplied Using whole citrus fruit, rather than just the juice and zest, gives this loaf an incredibly moist texture and a depth of flavour.

Get the recipe here

Using whole citrus fruit, rather than just the juice and zest, gives this loaf an incredibly moist texture and a depth of flavour that improves with time.

Chocolate and coffee loaf

Kieran Scott Love coffee? Love chocolate? Course you do.

Get the recipe here

Love chocolate? Love coffee? This fabulous loaf is the sweet treat for you

Cloudy Kitchen's carrot loaf cake

Erin Clarkson A carrot loaf cake to die for.

Get the recipe here

The cake itself is dairy free, so if you need to, leave off the maple cream cheese frosting and just sprinkle with a little raw sugar before going in the oven for a delicious crunchy finish.