Recipe: Honey and spice slow-cooked quince

For a fruity new autumn twist, why not try an old-fashioned favourite - quince.

Slow-cooking takes time, mostly unattended while the quince gently softens in the oven heat (or slow-cooker). The resulting quince wedges aren’t overly sweet and can be served with yoghurt and muesli, or for dessert with ice cream or custard (yes, please).

They can also be served with savoury dishes. Use as you would apple sauce to serve alongside pork, or to top a lamb tagine (Moroccan-spiced casserole), and also delicious with slices of grilled halloumi.

Note, the longer the cooking time and the more sugar used the deeper the colour of the cooked quince. Use more sugar if you want a deeper colour, or cook the recipe in a slow-cooker for 3-4 hours until tender.

Quince are a tad treacherous to prepare with their thicker skin and tough inner core. Once peeled, use a sharp kitchen knife to cut into wedges, then I find laying the wedges on their sides and cutting out the core using a v-shaped cut makes for safer handling. The most important thing is not to rush, certainly not a job to do if you are pressured for time. Put on some good music or a podcast and enjoy the cooking process.

Honey & spice slow-cooked quince

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1-1 ¼ hours

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

Juice of 1 lemon, about 3 tbsp

3 tbsp honey

¼ cup sugar or extra honey

about 1 cup boiling water

3-4 quince (about 700-800g)

Selection of whole spices - half a cinnamon quill, 1 star anise and/or 4-5 whole cloves

Method:

Preheat the oven to 160ºC (fan 140ºC).

Squeeze the lemon into a baking dish, about 20cm x 25cm. Add the honey, sugar and 1 cup boiling water and stir to dissolve.

Peel and core the quince (see tips above). Cut into 2cm thick wedges, placing into the sweet acidulated liquid in the baking dish as you go to prevent browning. The liquid should almost cover the quince wedges, if not, add a slosh of extra boiling water (the total quantity of water will depend on the dimensions of the dish used).

Add a selection of whole spices then place into the oven and cook for 30 minutes. After this time, mix the quince to redistribute the wedges from the bottom to the top and cook for a further 30-45 minutes until the quince is tender when pierced with a small knife.

Cool in the baking dish, then transfer the quince and cooking liquid to a storage container and store in the fridge for up to 5 days. See consumption suggestions above. The leftover cooking liquid can be used as a cordial to add to sparkling water, or in a cocktail. Delicious!

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

