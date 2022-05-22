Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's perfect fudgy brownies

Erin Clarkson is the baking genius behind her recipe blog Cloudy Kitchen.

This is, to me, the perfect brownie recipe. It comes together quickly, has that perfect flaky top, which comes from whipping the eggs and sugar really well together, and has a super fudgy inside.

If you store these in the fridge, they will be quite firm and super fudgy - delicious with a scoop of ice cream for an easy dessert. I use caster sugar in these to get that perfect crinkly top, but if you’re not too worried by that, regular white sugar will work great too.

Cloudy Kitchen’s Fudgy Brownies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 30 minutes

Makes: 16 brownies

Ingredients

200g dark chocolate (I used 72%), coarsely chopped

180g butter, cold from the fridge is fine

15g Dutch process cocoa, or regular unsweetened cocoa, sifted

3 large eggs (about 150g not including shells), at room temperature

200g caster sugar

100g brown sugar

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste

100g plain flour, sifted

Method