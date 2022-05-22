Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's perfect fudgy brownies
Erin Clarkson is the baking genius behind her recipe blog Cloudy Kitchen.
This is, to me, the perfect brownie recipe. It comes together quickly, has that perfect flaky top, which comes from whipping the eggs and sugar really well together, and has a super fudgy inside.
If you store these in the fridge, they will be quite firm and super fudgy - delicious with a scoop of ice cream for an easy dessert. I use caster sugar in these to get that perfect crinkly top, but if you’re not too worried by that, regular white sugar will work great too.
Cloudy Kitchen’s Fudgy Brownies
Prep time: 15 minutes
Bake time: 30 minutes
Makes: 16 brownies
Ingredients
200g dark chocolate (I used 72%), coarsely chopped
180g butter, cold from the fridge is fine
15g Dutch process cocoa, or regular unsweetened cocoa, sifted
3 large eggs (about 150g not including shells), at room temperature
200g caster sugar
100g brown sugar
¼ tsp salt
½ tsp vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
100g plain flour, sifted
Method
Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Grease and line a 23cm square pan with baking paper, making sure the parchment extends over the sides of the pan to form a “sling”. Clip down with binder clips if desired.
In a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water (make sure the bowl does not touch the water), combine the dark chocolate and butter. Heat, stirring frequently, until the chocolate and butter are melted and the mixture is smooth. Alternatively you can do this step in the microwave - microwave for 30 second increments, stirring well after each until the mixture is smooth and combined.
Sift the cocoa powder over top of the chocolate and butter mixture and stir until well combined.
In a large bowl, combine the eggs, sugar, and brown sugar. Mix on medium to high speed with an electric handheld mixer for 2-3 minutes until the mixture has lightened and increased in volume. This step can also be done in a stand mixer using the whisk attachment.
Add the chocolate mixture and mix to combine. Add the salt and vanilla and mix until incorporated.
Add the flour and incorporate by hand until the mixture is smooth and does not have any lumps.
-
Transfer the batter to the prepared pan, and tap the pan on the counter a few times to ensure there are no air bubbles. Leave to sit for a minute or two then bang again to ensure there are no bubbles.
Bake the brownies for 25-28 minutes, checking after 20. The edges and top should be set, and when a skewer is inserted into the middle, it should come out with a few moist crumbs attached. You are best to lean towards under baking than over baking.
Remove the brownies from the oven and place the pan on a wire rack. Leave to cool in the pan then remove using the parchment paper sling. Slice into squares using a sharp knife.
Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature or in the fridge.
