Recipe: Sam Mannering's arancini
Obviously the best thing you can do to a carb is to deep fry it and make it greater still.
You may want to double the amount of risotto you’re making.
Fill them with whatever you like; my idea below is just a guide. But you can never go wrong with cheese.
ARANCINI
PREP TIME: 30 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 10 MINUTES
SERVES: 4 AS A NIBBLE
READ MORE:
* Olive and tomato arancini and mini zucchini fritters make fab Christmassy fare
* Recipe: Mustard Chicken with Portobello, Spinach & Parmesan Risotto
* Recipe: Mushroom arancini
Ingredients
About 60g mozzarella
Parmesan
Small handful of flat-leafed parsley, finely chopped
Zest of 1 lemon
Olive oil
Sea salt and black pepper
Leftover risotto, chilled
½ cup plain flour
2 eggs
1 cup breadcrumbs
Cooking oil, for frying
Method:
-
Finely grate or chop the mozzarella and combine with about a tablespoon of grated parmesan, the chopped parsley, lemon zest, a glug of oil to bind and enough salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
-
Using wet hands, take small handfuls of risotto. Take a teaspoon or so of the mozzarella mix and place it in the centre, wrapping the risotto into a ball around it.
-
Place the flour, beaten egg and breadcrumbs on separate plates. Dust each arancini in flour, then dredge through egg, then the breadcrumbs, making sure each is coated on all sides.
-
Heat the oil in a deep saucepan over a high heat, ensuring that you have a few inches of depth so the arancini can be completely submerged. Once a piece of bread sizzles in the oil, it is ready.
-
Fry the arancini in batches until golden brown. Drain on paper towels, then serve while still lovely and hot.
Sunday Magazine