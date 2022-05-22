Recipe: Sam Mannering's arancini

05:00, May 22 2022
Sam Mannering's arancini – you can’t go wrong with cheese.
Sam Mannering
Obviously the best thing you can do to a carb is to deep fry it and make it greater still.

You may want to double the amount of risotto you’re making.

Fill them with whatever you like; my idea below is just a guide. But you can never go wrong with cheese.

ARANCINI

PREP TIME: 30 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 10 MINUTES

SERVES: 4 AS A NIBBLE

Ingredients

About 60g mozzarella

Parmesan

Small handful of flat-leafed parsley, finely chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

Olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

Leftover risotto, chilled

½ cup plain flour

2 eggs

1 cup breadcrumbs

Cooking oil, for frying

Method:

  1. Finely grate or chop the mozzarella and combine with about a tablespoon of grated parmesan, the chopped parsley, lemon zest, a glug of oil to bind and enough salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

  2. Using wet hands, take small handfuls of risotto. Take a teaspoon or so of the mozzarella mix and place it in the centre, wrapping the risotto into a ball around it.

  3. Place the flour, beaten egg and breadcrumbs on separate plates. Dust each arancini in flour, then dredge through egg, then the breadcrumbs, making sure each is coated on all sides.

  4. Heat the oil in a deep saucepan over a high heat, ensuring that you have a few inches of depth so the arancini can be completely submerged. Once a piece of bread sizzles in the oil, it is ready.

  5. Fry the arancini in batches until golden brown. Drain on paper towels, then serve while still lovely and hot.

Sunday Magazine