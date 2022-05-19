Last minute dinner sorted: Cook meatball, silverbeet and mozzarella bake tonight

Is it pouring with rain where you are? It certainly is where I am, and this is exactly what I want for dinner: Rich and flavoursome, it’ll warm you from the inside out, and best of all, it’s not difficult.

The main thing here is to get the meatballs and the sauce done, which should happen in about 15 minutes, some of which you get to spend on the meditative activity of rolling meatballs. Please, use dried herbs if you don’t have fresh, and when it comes to the topping, if don’t have any stale bread I recommend putting just the cheese on top and serving fresh bread alongside.

Then you pop it in the oven and let your house fill with warmth and delicious aromas before tucking in.

MEATBALL, SILVERBEET AND MOZZARELLA BAKE

by Nadia Lim

Serves 4-5 / Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

MEATBALLS

1/3 cup breadcrumbs

1½ teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary or ¾ teaspoon dried herbs

3 tablespoons milk

½ onion, grated

600g beef mince

¾ teaspoon salt

TOMATO AND SILVERBEET SAUCE

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 sprig rosemary (keep it whole, to just subtly flavour the sauce)

1 tablespoon chopped thyme leaves

2-3 tablespoons tomato paste

2 x 400g cans crushed tomatoes

200-300g silverbeet or spinach leaves, finely sliced

TOPPING

1 small loaf ciabatta or focaccia bread, cut or torn into 2-3cm chunks

¾ cup grated mozzarella cheese

2-3 tablespoons grated parmesan

¼ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

Handful basil leaves

Method

Preheat oven to 220°C.

Mix breadcrumbs, dried herbs, milk and onion in a bowl and leave for a few minutes for crumbs to soften. Add beef mince and salt and, with clean hands, mix everything together until well combined. Roll into large walnut-sized balls and set aside.

Heat a good drizzle of olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan on medium high heat. Brown the meatballs all over for a few minutes, shaking the pan frequently, but do not cook all the way through – you just want them a little browned. Arrange them in a large baking dish. Keep the pan on the heat.

Add olive oil to the pan and cook onion for 3-4 minutes until soft. Add garlic, rosemary and thyme, and continue to cook for a further 1-2 minutes. Add tomato paste, crushed tomatoes, silverbeet or spinach and simmer for about 5 minutes or until sauce has thickened slightly and greens are wilted. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Pour sauce over meatballs, covering evenly. Arrange chunks of bread on top, drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil, and scatter over mozzarella cheese and parmesan. Bake for about 15 minutes until bread is lightly toasted and cheese is melted and bubbly. Sprinkle the parsley and basil on top and serve with a big leafy green salad.

