Dinner sorted: Five simple fresh takes on classic dishes

Every household has its favourite quick meals on high rotation (hello, fried rice in my house), but that can get a bit boring. And since one of the goals of Dinner Sorted is to alleviate your mealtime malaise, I’m happy to bring you a few unusual spins on family table standards.

From a brightly coloured meat-free lasagne through a bacon-and-lentil packed chicken soup to a Kiwi take on the potato-top pie, these five meals will give your tastebuds a welcome zing without testing your skills, or your budget. Who knows - one of them may wind up in high rotation!

Sam Mannering's roast beetroot lasagne

Sam Mannering Sam Mannering's beetroot lasagne - and not a tomato in sight.

It almost feels like sacrilege to suggest a lasagne without any form of tomato, but in this case, as we move through autumn and into winter, there is a hankering for those softer, gentler, caramelised flavours that seem to suit this time of year so well.

Chicken and mushroom pie with crunchy kumara topping

My Food bag Chicken mushroom pie with a crunchy kumara topping.

Winter's nearly here and that means pie time!

Creamy chicken, bacon and lentil soup with ciabatta

Tamara West Ladle the soup into bowls, add a dollop of the chipotle sour cream and sprinkle with parsley.

Serve this robust soup with crispy ciabatta – a meal full of goodness.

Adobo prawn tacos

Sam Mannering Adobo prawn tacos. And yep, they are blue.

Prawns should only be cooked hard and fast, in a hot pan over a high heat, to get a bit of lovely caramelisation on the outside. Make sure you’re using a good solid pan.

Pumpkin & pine nut risotto

Steve Brown This risotto is ideal for the midweek rush.

This risotto is ideal for the midweek rush.