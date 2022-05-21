Recipe: Braised lentils and silverbeet

Take time to build your base with an aromatic soffritto – the depth of flavour will be well worth it.

I have said this before and I will say it again, lentils are wonderful but they do need extra flavour care when cooking to soften their earthiness. Here I have used vegetable aromatics such as onion, celery and carrot, sometimes referred to as a mirepoix (in classic French cookery) or soffritto (in Italian cuisine) to create a flavour base.

Cooked until gently caramelised and sweetened, the time well spent on this step pays back in depth of flavour to lift the lentils. This is simple fare but one I find very grounding and nourishing as the weather cools. Serve with crusty bread or creamy polenta to soak up the juices.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Honey and spice slow-cooked quince

* Recipe: Pork and apple sausage rolls

* Recipe: Feijoa sponge puddings

* Silverbeet a year-round star for cooking healthy meals



Braised lentils and silverbeet

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4-6 as a side or light meal

Ingredients

1 cup (200g) brown lentils (or 2 x 400g cans brown lentils)

2 cups vegetable stock or water

1 bay leaf

3 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp salt plus more for seasoning

1 onion (about 150g), diced

1 celery stalk (about 100g), diced

1 carrot (about 100g), diced

400g bunch silverbeet, stalks and leaves separated

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp paprika

Pinch of chilli flakes (optional)

Handful parsley, roughly chopped

To serve:

Crusty bread or polenta

Lemon wedges

Method

Cook the lentils. To improve digestion I like to pre-soak the lentils in a bowl of water for 6-8 hours (I do this in the morning) then drain and rinse well in a sieve (or skip this step). Tip the rinsed lentils into a saucepan and add the 2 cups stock or water, bay leaf and 1 tbsp olive oil. Cover and bring to a boil. Remove the lid and simmer for 15-20 minutes until the lentils are just tender.

Once the lentils are ready, remove the pan from the heat, stir through ½ tsp salt and leave to infuse while preparing the vegetables.

Warm the remaining olive oil in a large frying pan over a moderate heat. Add the onion, celery and carrot.

Finely chop the silverbeet stalks and add to the pan. Sauté for about 10-15 minutes (the longer the better) until everything has softened. Add the tomato paste, paprika and chilli flakes and cook for a further minute.

Remove the bay leaf, and add the lentils including the cooking liquid to the frying pan. Cook for a few minutes for the flavours to meld, then roughly chop the silverbeet leaves and add to the pan. Cover and cook for 5-6 minutes until the silverbeet has wilted. If the mixture looks dry add a splash of boiling water. Season with salt to taste then tip into a serving dish and scatter with parsley.

Serve as a side, or as a lunch with bread or polenta. A squeeze of lemon at the table completes this dish perfectly.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz