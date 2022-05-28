Butter chicken recipe

Butter Chicken

Serves 4

Prep – 10 minutes

Cook – 30 minutes

Ingredients

1kg chicken thighs (skin removed)

1/3 cup Tandoori paste

1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp butter

1/2 onion

2 garlic cloves

1 tsp ginger

1 tsp garam masala

420 g tin of condensed tomato soup

180ml cream

2 cups rice

250 g green beans

4 naan breads

Method

1.Coat the chicken in half of the tandoori paste, brown in a frying pan in the oil. Remove from the pan once browned.

2.Add the butter to the frying pan, with sliced onion, and cook until soft.

3.Add crushed garlic cloves, grated fresh ginger and garam masala to the onion, and cook until fragrant (1-2 minutes).

4.Add the chicken thighs back to the frying pan along with the tomato soup, extra tandoori paste and 1/4 cup water. Cover and simmer for 10 mins; add extra water if needed.

5.Add the cream to the chicken and continue to simmer for another 10 mins or until the chicken is cooked.

6.Cook the rice according to packet directions.

7.Steam the green beans in a saucepan in a small amount of water for 8-10 mins.

8.Warm the naan bread in the microwave.

9.Serve