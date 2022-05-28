Sweet and sour pork recipe
Sweet & Sour Pork
4 Serves
Prep – 10 minutes
Cook – 30 minutes
Ingredients
500 g pork mince
1 tsp dried parsley
2 tsp vegetable stock powder
1 tsp onion powder
1 tsp garlic powder
1 egg
1 tbsp breadcrumbs
1 tbsp oil
2 cups rice
2 carrots
1 red capsicum
1 onion
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup white vinegar
1/3 cup tomato sauce
Salt/pepper
Method
1.Add the pork mince, dried parsley, vegetable stock powder, onion powder, garlic powder, egg and breadcrumbs to a large bowl. Use your hands to mix. Roll the mince mixture into teaspoon-sized meatballs and store in the fridge until ready to cook.
2.Add a drizzle of oil to a large frying pan, brown the meatballs for 4-5 minutes, then turn the heat down and continue to cook the meatballs for a further 8-10 minutes.
3.Cook the rice according to packet directions.
4.Peel and finely dice the carrots.
5.Slice the capsicum and onion.
6.Add a drizzle of oil to a separate frying pan or large saucepan, add the carrots, onion and capsicum and cook for 4-6 mins.
7.Add the brown sugar, vinegar and tomato sauce to the vegetables and simmer uncovered for 6-8 mins.
8.Add the cooked meatballs to the vegetables and sweet n sour sauce, stir to coat the meatballs. If the sauce needs to be thickened, combine 1tsp of cornflour with a small amount of water and mix with a fork to form a runny paste. Add to the sauce and bring to the boil; repeat if needed.
9.Serve with the cooked rice.