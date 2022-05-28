Sweet and sour pork recipe

Sweet & Sour Pork

4 Serves

Prep – 10 minutes

Cook – 30 minutes

Ingredients

500 g pork mince

1 tsp dried parsley

2 tsp vegetable stock powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 egg

1 tbsp breadcrumbs

1 tbsp oil

2 cups rice

2 carrots

1 red capsicum

1 onion

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/3 cup tomato sauce

Salt/pepper

Method

1.Add the pork mince, dried parsley, vegetable stock powder, onion powder, garlic powder, egg and breadcrumbs to a large bowl. Use your hands to mix. Roll the mince mixture into teaspoon-sized meatballs and store in the fridge until ready to cook.

2.Add a drizzle of oil to a large frying pan, brown the meatballs for 4-5 minutes, then turn the heat down and continue to cook the meatballs for a further 8-10 minutes.

3.Cook the rice according to packet directions.

4.Peel and finely dice the carrots.

5.Slice the capsicum and onion.

6.Add a drizzle of oil to a separate frying pan or large saucepan, add the carrots, onion and capsicum and cook for 4-6 mins.

7.Add the brown sugar, vinegar and tomato sauce to the vegetables and simmer uncovered for 6-8 mins.

8.Add the cooked meatballs to the vegetables and sweet n sour sauce, stir to coat the meatballs. If the sauce needs to be thickened, combine 1tsp of cornflour with a small amount of water and mix with a fork to form a runny paste. Add to the sauce and bring to the boil; repeat if needed.

9.Serve with the cooked rice.