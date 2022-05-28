Thai green chicken curry recipe

Thai Green Chicken Curry

4 Serves

Prep – 10 minutes

Cook – 30 minutes

Ingredients

500g chicken breast

Salt/pepper

1 tbsp flour

1 onion

2 garlic cloves

1 tbsp oil

2-3tbsp green curry paste

1 tin of coconut cream

2 tsp sugar

2 tbsp dark soy sauce

2 cups rice

2 carrots

250 g green beans

1/4c fresh coriander leaves

Method

1.Dice the chicken breast and season with salt and pepper. Toss the chicken in the flour.

2.Slice the onion and crush the garlic cloves.

3.Add the oil to a large frying pan, add the chicken, onion and garlic and brown for 6-8 mins.

4.Add the green curry paste to the frying pan and toss to coat the chicken, cook for 1-2 minutes, until fragrant.

5.Add the tin of coconut cream, sugar and soy sauce to the frying pan. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

6.Cook the rice according to packet directions.

7.Peel the carrots and boil in a saucepan of water for 8-10 minutes.

8.Steam the green beans in a saucepan with a small amount of water for 8-10 minutes.

9.Serve the curry on top of the rice and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.