Last minute dinner sorted: Cook cheesy beef quesadillas tonight

This is the kind of food that makes the whole household rejoice. Packed with flavour, they come together very quickly and are the kind of thing you can eat with your hands.

Cook the quesadillas on the stovetop rather than under the grill if you like. If you have a griddle pan, the look of the charred stripes on top is fun.

Use any kind of tortilla you like, and swap the beef out for chicken if that’s more to your tastes (you can ditch the extra salt then, too).

EPIC CHEESY BEEF QUESADILLAS

Ready in 35 mins

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the beans

1 can kidney beans, drained & rinsed

Smoky Mexican spices (1 tsp ground cumin, 1 tsp ground coriander, 1 tsp smoked paprika, ¼ tsp oregano, 1/8 tsp garlic powder, 1 ½ tsp vegetable stock powder)

¼ tsp salt

¼ cup water

1 Tbsp olive oil

For the quesadillas

600g beef rump steaks

Smoky Mexican spices (1 tsp ground cumin, 1 tsp ground coriander, 1 tsp smoked paprika, ¼ tsp oregano, 1/8 tsp garlic powder, 1 ½ tsp vegetable stock powder)

1 drizzle of oil

250g frozen corn

90g cheese, grated

6 spinach tortillas

1 drizzle of oil

For the salad

½ lettuce, chopped

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1 carrot, peeled into ribbons

To serve

¼ cup sweet chilli sauce

125g yoghurt

Method

Preheat grill to medium.

Prep beans. Combine smoky Mexican spices together in a small bowl. Place beans, ½ Tbsp smoky Mexican spices, salt and water measure in a small pot on low-medium heat. Bring to a simmer and cook for 3-4 minutes, until warmed through. Add oil and mash with a potato masher or fork, until smooth.

Pat beef dry and rub with remaining smoky Mexican spices and oil. Season with salt and cook for 3-4 minutes each side, for medium (depending on thickness), or until cooked to your liking. Rest for a few minutes, before slicing thinly. Cook corn for about 3 minutes, until browned.

Prep cheese. Place a tortilla on the bench and spread one half with beans. Top with beef, corn and cheese and fold over to close. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and brush with oil.

Prep lettuce, onion and carrot and toss together in a medium bowl.

Grill quesadillas under grill for 3-4 minutes each side, until golden and crispy. Cut into wedges.

Top quesadillas with sweet chilli sauce and yoghurt. Serve salad on the side.

