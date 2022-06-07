Last minute dinner sorted: Cook beef Stroganoff tonight

We’ve had a vegetarian version of this dish in Last Minute before, but here’s the original – or something like it, anyway.

A Stroganoff is sort of like a light, quick casserole. The mix of tart sour cream and rich stock with that fragrant, garlicky hit makes it, I find, intensely moreish.

This is a good use for any beef you have in the freezer that you were intending to barbecue. It suggests rump or sirloin but a strip, or even a thinly sliced skirt, would work here too.

The below recipe adds spinach to the rice for a burst of green, but feel free to saute it and serve it on the side, or substitute a side salad, instead.

Or, of course skip it altogether. I won't tell.

BEEF STROGANOFF WITH SPINACH RICE

Ready-in: 30 minutes

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Serves: 4-5

SPINACH RICE

1 cup basmati rice

1½ cups water

2-3 handfuls baby spinach leaves

BEEF STROGANOFF

550g beef rump or sirloin steaks (at room temperature)

2 teaspoons flour

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup red wine or stock (eg, chicken, beef)

1 brown onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

200g-250g mushrooms (eg, Swiss brown or white button), thinly sliced

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

¾ teaspoon garlic powder

¾ teaspoon onion powder

1 ½ tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup chicken or beef stock

½ cup sour cream

Method

Combine rice, water and a pinch of salt in a medium pot and bring to the boil. As soon as it boils, cover with a tight-fitting lid and reduce to lowest heat to cook for 12 minutes. Turn off heat and leave to steam, still covered, for a further 8 minutes. Do not lift lid during cooking.

Pat beef dry with paper towels and slice into 0.5cm-thick strips. Add to a medium bowl, along with flour and salt and toss to coat. Heat a drizzle of oil in a large fry-pan on high heat. Stir-fry beef, in batches, for about 1 minute, until browned. Transfer back to bowl and set aside.

Keep pan on high heat and add wine/first measure of stock to deglaze pan. Simmer, while rubbing loose any pan brownings, until almost all the wine has evaporated. Reduce heat to medium, add a little more oil and cook onion and garlic for 3-4 minutes, until soft.

Add mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes, then add paprika, onion powder and garlic powder and cook a further 1 minute, until fragrant.

Add tomato paste and second measure of stock and bring to a simmer and cook for 1-2 minutes, or until slightly thickened. Add beef back to pan, along with resting juices and sour cream and stir until warmed through. Remove from heat and season to taste.

While stroganoff is cooking, thinly slice spinach. Add to cooked rice, toss to combine and season to taste with salt and pepper.

To serve, divide spinach rice between bowls and top with beef stroganoff.

